ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Games Through December 19
December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that the Worcester Railers at Reading Royals games scheduled for this weekend - Friday December 17, Saturday December 18, and Sunday, December 19 - have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
Make-up dates have not been announced at this time.
