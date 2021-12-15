ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Games Through December 19

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that the Worcester Railers at Reading Royals games scheduled for this weekend - Friday December 17, Saturday December 18, and Sunday, December 19 - have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

Make-up dates have not been announced at this time.

