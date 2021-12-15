ECHL Transactions - December 15
December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 15, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Ted Hart, F
Jeremy Martin, F
Newfoundland:
Dan Cadigan, D
Trois-Rivières:
Louis-Philippe Denis, F
Worcester:
Corbin Kaczperski, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Hank Sorensen, D from South Carolina
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Indy:
Add Darien Craighead, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Delete Tommy Apap, F loaned to Milwaukee
Iowa:
Add Michael Moran, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Giles, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Maine:
Add Garrett Clarke, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony D'Amours, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Providence
Add Nick Master, F returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Jake Cass, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)
Newfoundland:
Delete Gordie Green, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Riley McCourt, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F recalled by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Colton Heffley, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Add Harrison Harper, D signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Delete Jake Transit, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021
- Goaltender Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Tommy Apap Signs PTO with Milwaukee - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 15, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Announce Red Wings Alumni for Winterfest Alumni Game - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Snowy Series Opener at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Games Through December 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Bryce Martin - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Games this Weekend Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Mavs Drop Two of Three in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Welcome Home, Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Opens Four-Game Series Today in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Trek Down to Swamp to Take on Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades to Meet Gladiators in First of Three - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Radio Partnership with the K-Zone WPKZ for Remainder of 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.