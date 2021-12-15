ECHL Transactions - December 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 15, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Ted Hart, F

Jeremy Martin, F

Newfoundland:

Dan Cadigan, D

Trois-Rivières:

Louis-Philippe Denis, F

Worcester:

Corbin Kaczperski, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Hank Sorensen, D from South Carolina

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Kyle Marino, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Indy:

Add Darien Craighead, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Karl El-Mir, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Pavel Vorobei, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Delete Tommy Apap, F loaned to Milwaukee

Iowa:

Add Michael Moran, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jeff Solow, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Giles, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Maine:

Add Garrett Clarke, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony D'Amours, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Providence

Add Nick Master, F returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Jake Cass, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathew Santos, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/6)

Newfoundland:

Delete Gordie Green, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Riley McCourt, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F recalled by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Colton Heffley, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Add Harrison Harper, D signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Delete Jake Transit, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Bureau-Blais, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Danick Malouin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

