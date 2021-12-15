Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville IceMen face off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville IceMen face off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Jacksonville Icemen)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the Icemen play host to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Jacksonville has won 10 of its last 12 games, which has propelled the team to second place in the South Division. The Icemen (26 pts) trail the first place Florida Everblades (27 pts) by one point in the standings. The Everblades entertain the Atlanta Gladiators tonight in Estero. The Icemen have scored 16 goals in their last three games and will be looking to continue this offensive surge tonight. After falling to the Icemen 6-4 on Friday, the Swamp Rabbits fell by the same score on Saturday at Atlanta, but returned the favor with a 3-2 home win against the Gladiators on Sunday.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 2-1-0. The Icemen have a slight lead in the All-Time series with a 22-19-3-1 mark.

About the Icemen: Craig Martin continues his torrid pace and leads the Icemen with 20 points. Martin has amassed 16 points in the last nine games....Rookie forward Luke Lynch is coming of an impressive six-point week (2g, 4a) while rookie defenseman Jacob Panetta logged five points in three appearances last week....Goaltender Francois Brassard was the runner-up for the ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor. Brassard went 2-0-0 with 1.50 goals-against average and a 0.940 save percentage in two starts last week. Charles Williams is expected to start in goal this evening.

About the Swamp Rabbits: The Swamp Rabbits will be without a couple of prominent forwards this evening. Earlier this week, leading scorer Liam Percaro was called up to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). Earlier today, forward Max Zimmer also received a call-up with Charlotte. Despite this, Greenville still has the services of Diego Cuglietta who has 18 pts (9g, 9a) on the season and has collected six points (3g, 3a) in the last four games. Meanwhile, Frederic Letourneau has six points in his last eight contests.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight: Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Wednesday, December 22 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer & Wine Night!

2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, January 17, Icemen vs. ECHL All-Stars! Fan Fest set for Sunday, January 16.

2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen All-Star Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.