Grizzlies Gameday: Snowy Series Opener at the Mav

December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Wichita Thunder (10-9-1, 21 points, .525 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (13-8-1, 27 points, .614 Win %)

Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Wednesday night is the first of a 4 game series. It's the 2nd of 5 season meetings between the clubs. Utah won 3-0 at Wichita on October 29th. In that game Trent Miner got a 27 save shutout and Utah got goals from Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen.

Last Weekend: Utah Won 2 of 3 in Tulsa

Utah lost 7-3 in the series opener on December 8th. The next night Utah got sweet revenge as Benjamin Tardif scored his first 2 pro goals and Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins also lit the lamp for the first time as pros in a 4-3 victory. After 2 days off the Grizz got goals from Robbins, Pouncy and Cutler in a 3-1 win on December 12th as Utah took the road series at BOK Center. Robbins got the game winner on December 9th with 2:55 left in regulation and Pouncy scored the game winner with 6:14 left in the 3rd period on December 12th. Tardif led Utah with 4 points in the Tulsa series (2 goals, 2 assists). Mason Mannek had 3 points in the series (1 goal, 2 assists). Trent Miner saved 42 of 43 in the December 12th win.

Good Goaltending in the 3 Wins Last Week

Utah went 3-1 last week and a big reason why Utah won those games was the play of the goaltenders. On December 6th vs Kalamazoo Trent Miner earned a 27 save shutout. Miner has 4 shutouts in only 18 professional games. He had 1 clean sheet last season with Colorado (AHL) and this season Miner leads the league with 3 shutouts. Peyton Jones had a big night in Utah's 4-3 win at Tulsa on December 9th. Jones saved 32 of 35 Tulsa shots to earn his 5th win of the season. In the rubber match on December 12th Miner saved 42 of 43 in Utah's 3-1 win. As a team Utah has a 3.02 Goals Against Average and a .901 Save percentage.

Transaction: Nate Clurman Reassigned to Colorado

Defenseman Nate Clurman was reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Clurman has played in 16 games this season and has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists).

Matthew Boucher Activated from Injured Reserve

The reigning league Rookie of the Year last played on October 31st at Allen, a game where he scored 1 goal and 2 assists and scored the game winner in overtime as Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4. Boucher last season was Utah's leading scorer with 52 points (25 goals, 27 assists).

Brandon Cutler Leading the Way

Brandon Cutler scored an empty net goal with 1:06 left in the 3rd period at Tulsa in the December 12th 3-1 win. That was Cutler's 10th goal of the season. He now leads the team with 22 points. The 22 points leads all league rookies. Cutler missed the first 2 games of the Tulsa series before scoring last Sunday. Cutler has points in 12 of his last 13 games. He leads the team with 79 shots on goal, which also leads all league rookies. It's been a solid first pro season for Cutler, who won the league's Rookie of the Month award for November 2021.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Now with Colorado AHL) - leads all defenseman in goals (12), points (21), power play goals (4) and shots (66). Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 22 minor penalties. Brandon Cutler leads all rookies with 22 points. He's tied for the lead among rookies with 10 goals. Cutler leads all rookies with 79 shots on goal. Trent Miner leads the league with 3 shutouts.

Welcome to Utah Benjamin Tardif

21 year-old Benjamin Tardif was reassigned to Utah on December 5th and he made his Utah debut on December 6th vs Kalamazoo. Tardif got his first pro point on an assist of Luka Burzan's 2nd period goal on Monday night. He has appeared in 15 games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season. Tardif has 2 goals and 3 assists in 4 games for Utah this season.

Grizzlies Getting All the Shorties

Utah leads the league with 7 shorthanded goals this season. Benjamin Tardif scored shorthanded 6:55 into the game. Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals this season. Tyler Penner, Matthew Boucher, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Tardif have the other shorthanded goals.

Many Players Playing the Hero Role

In the 13 Grizzlies wins there have been 11 different players who have scored the game winning goal. Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Brian Bowen each have 2 GWG's and 9 others have 1 GWG including Zac Robbins and Kyle Pouncy netting the game winners last weekend at Tulsa.

This Week's Games

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. College Night.

Friday, December 17- 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm. Ugly Sweater Night.

Sunday, December 19, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm. Final home game of the 2021 calendar year.

Last Week's Games

Monday, December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo 0 Utah 4 - Luka Burzan had 2 goals and 2 assists. Trent Miner had a 27 save shutout. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Trey Bradley and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored a goal. Utah went 7 for 7 on the penalty kill and 1 for 3 on the power play.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 7 - Mason Mannek had 1 goal, 1 assist. Nate Clurman and Ben Tardif each had 2 assists. Christian Simeone and Luka Burzan each scored a first period goal. Trent Miner saved 14 of 19 and Peyton Jones stopped 8 of 10.

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Utah 4 Tulsa 3 - Benjamin Tardif had 2 goals. Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins each scored a goal with Robbins getting the game winner with 2:55 left. Peyton Jones saved 32 of 35 for his 5th win of the season. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 24.

Sunday, December 12, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Zac Robbins, Kyle Pouncy and Brandon Cutler each scored for Utah. Trent Miner saved 42 of 43.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Ironmen: 3 Have Played in all 22

The Grizzlies have played in 22 games this season. Only 3 players have appeared in all 21. Forwards Mason Mannek and Tyler Penner as well as defenseman Luke Martin have played in every game. Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen have appeared in 21 of the 22 games.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 13-8-1

Home record: 6-4.

Road record: 7-4-1.

Win percentage: .614.

Streak: Won 2

Standings Points: 27.

Last 10: 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.45 (5th) Goals for: 76.

Goals against per game: 3.05 (11th) Goals Against: 67.

Shots per game: 31.82 (9th)

Shots against per game: 30.64 (13th)

Power Play: 13 for 71 - 18.3 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 76 for 97- 78.4 % (21st)

Penalty Minutes: 367. 16.68 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 7 (1st). Brandon Cutler has 3 shorthanded goals.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is the only team in the league who has not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 8-4. Utah has scored first in 12 of 22 games this season.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 4

Opposition 5 5

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (12)

Assists: Trey Bradley (13)

Points: Brandon Cutler (22)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+14)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (69)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (8)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous/Luke Martin/Cutler (4).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (79)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 29). 20.7 %. - Minimum 25 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/D'Astous (2). 11 different players have at least 1 GWG this season.

Wins: Trent Miner (6).

Save %: Miner (.923).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (2.10)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 16 28 27 2 0 73 Utah Grizzlies 228 225 211 12 676

Opposition 18 20 27 1 0 66 Opposition 216 223 183 9 631

Next 5 Games

December 15, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - College Night.

December 17, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday.

December 18, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm - Ugly Sweater Night.

December 19, 2021 - Wichita at Utah. 1:10 pm - Sunday Fun Day. Last home game of the 2021 calendar year.

December 27, 2021 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Kyle Pouncy, Zac Robbins (2) Brandon Cutler, Matthew Boucher (1)

Assist Streaks: Boucher (4) Quinn Ryan, Tyler Penner, Connor McDonald, Mason Mannek (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4), Cutler (3)

Brandon Cutler has a point in 12 of his last 13 games. Matthew Boucher (2 goals, 5 assists) has 7 points in his last 4 games. Boucher has missed the last 16 games for Utah due to an injury. Andrew Nielsen has a point in 7 of his last 10 games. Mason Mannek has a point in 12 of his last 18 games.

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 9-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Gotta Get to 3

Utah is 13-4-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. They are 0-4 when scoring less than 3 goals in a game.

