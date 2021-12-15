Royals Games this Weekend Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols
December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The ECHL announced today that the Worcester at Reading games scheduled for this weekend - Friday, December 17, Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19 - have been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
Make-up dates have not been announced at this time.
FAQs
What happens to my tickets?
Your tickets will still be valid for the make-up dates once determined by the league.
What if I am unable to make the make-up dates?
You can call the Royals' ticket office at 610-898-7825 to arrange an exchange of tickets for a new game.
What will happen to the promotions?
To be determined. We will make sure as many promotional items will return for each make-up date.
When is the next Royals game?
The Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys will be added to our game on Dec. 31. The Ugly Christmas Ornament Giveaway will be added to our game on Dec. 29. Other promotional items are to be determined. We will make sure as many promotional items will return for each make-up date.
