Glads Trek Down to Swamp to Take on Blades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-9-2-0) meet the Florida Everblades (11-6-2-3) tonight at Hertz Arena in Estero for the first of three meetings this week between the two South Division Rivals.

Scouting the Everblades

Florida leads the South Division with 27 points so far this season. The Blades enter tonight riding a three-game win streak after sweeping the Norfolk Admirals (10-11-0-1) last week. Blake Winiecki leads all Everblades skaters with 26 points (13G-13A). Cam Johnson has been the steadiest goaltender for Florida this season with a 5-2-1-0 record, 1.88 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. The Everblades also just received goaltender Devin Cooley from the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-9-1-1) 3-2 on Sunday in upstate South Carolina. Kameron Kielly and Mike Pelech scored in their second consecutive game for Altlanta, but Frederic Letourneau's third period shorthanded goal sunk the Glads.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Florida last met on Nov. 14 in Duluth, and the Gladiators pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory. Tim Davison and Dalton Thrower scored the Atlanta goals in regulation, and Cody Sylvester netted the game-winner just 51 seconds into overtime. Goaltender Tyler Parks made 13 saves on just 15 Florida shots.

King Kielly

ï»¿Forward Kameron Kielly has caught fire for the Gladiators in his last three games. After recording only one assist in his first seven games with Atlanta, Kielly has now posted seven points (4G-3A) in his last three contests including goals in all three. The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native has tabbed multiple points in each of the last three games, and he is one of eight Gladiators with three or more multi-point efforts this season.

Parksy!

Tyler Parks recorded his second shutout of the season last Friday with a 39-save effort against Orlando. By blanking the opposition twice this year, Parks is tied for the second-highest shutout total in the ECHL. The Gladiators have now earned points in Parks' last six starts. His nine wins place him in a tie for the second most amongst ECHL goaltenders this season. The 6-foot-6 netminder owns the sixth-best goals-against average in the ECHL at 2.05, and his .930 save percentage is the third-best mark in the league.

Roy on Pace for Career Year

Hugo Roy paces Atlanta with 12 goals on the season. His previous career high came during the 2019-20 season with the Florida Everblades when he found the back of the net 14 times in 56 games. With 12 tallies in 16 games so far, Roy is on pace to put up just over 38 goals this season. The Fleurimont, Quebec native has scored 35 goals in 122 ECHL games since turning pro late in the 2018-19 season out of Concordia University.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

