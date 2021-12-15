Tommy Apap Signs PTO with Milwaukee

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that forward Tommy Apap has signed a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Apap, 25, joins the Admirals after playing 20 games for the Indy Fuel, earning one goal and five assists. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native is currently in his first full professional year after joining the Fuel in the middle of last year following his senior season at Michigan State University. Through a total of 43 ECHL contests, Apap has tallied five goals, 11 assists and 43 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, Apap played four seasons for Michigan State University where he served as the team's captain during his senior year. Skating in 127 NCAA games, Apap registered 17 goals, 14 assists and 64 penalty minutes.

