Swamp Rabbits Fall Short in Bout with Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - A 29-save performance by Charles Williams was too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome as they fell to the Jacksonville Icemen 3-0 on Wednesday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

After both teams were held off the scoreboard on their opening power play opportunities, Craig Martin gave the Icemen the opening goal of the game at 12:52 into the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Icemen grew their advantage to 2-0 a goal from Abbot Girduckis before securing the 3-0 victory with an empty net goal from Zach Berzolla.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-10-1-1 while the Icemen improve to 13-8-1-1 on the season.

Greenville returns home on Saturday to Bon Secours Wellness Arena to take on the Toledo Walleye during the 2021 Bunny Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving at 7:05 p.m. The Swamp Rabbits and the Walleye will wrap up the pre-Christmas slate on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in Greenville.

