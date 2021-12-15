Thunder Opens Four-Game Series Today in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, heads west tonight to start a four-game series against Utah.

Tonight is the second of five-straight road games for the Thunder and first meeting against Utah since October 29. Utah won that contest, spoiling the Thunder's home opener by the final of 3-0.

Historically, Wichita has not fared well at the Maverik Center. The Thunder are 2-9-4 all-time against the Grizzlies in West Valley City and 12-20-5 in the overall head-to-head. Last season, Wichita went 7-2-0-0 against Utah. This is the only trip of the season that the Thunder will make to the Maverik Center.

Wichita is looking to get back on track after losing its fourth in a row this past Sunday in Allen. The Grizzlies took two out of three last weekend in Tulsa to push their record to 13-8-1-0. The Thunder sits in fifth place in the Mountain Division with 21 points. Utah is second with 27 points.

The Thunder were in the top half of the league in goals scored per game, but have dropped to 11th in that category (3.20). Wichita is ninth in goals-against-per-game (2.90). Utah ranks fifth in goals-for-per-game (3.45) and 11th in goals-against-per-game (3.05).

Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies with 22 points. Charle-Edouard D'Astous is second with 21 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 22 points. Peter Crinella and Brayden Watts are second with 19 points.

