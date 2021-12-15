Goaltender Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads by Dallas

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have received goaltender Colton Point on assignment by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars prior to tonight's game, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today.

Point, 23, played five games with AHL Texas to open the 2021-22 season, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 4.40 goals-against average and an .843 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont. native also spent the 2020-21 season with AHL Texas prior to signing a contract extension with Dallas in July, adding an 8-5-1 record along with a 3.08 GAA and .898 save pct. in 16 games. This is the third stint with the Steelheads during his young career, first debuting with the team in 2018-19 and earning a win in his debut as well as his first professional shutout on Feb. 29, 2020 just before the pandemic. In 33 games with the Steelheads, Point owns a 12-11-4 record with a 3.01 GAA and .894 save pct. with one shutout.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender played two seasons with Colgate University prior to turning pro, boasting a 18-17-7 record with a 1.90 GAA and a .938 save pct. with six shutouts in 43 collegiate games. He was named a finalist for both the 2018 Hobey Baker Award and 2018 Mike Richter Award after setting new school records for goals-against average (1.74) and save percentage (.944) while tying the record for shutouts (six) in 2017-18. He was also named 2nd Team All-American and led the NCAA in save pct. that season. He was selected 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft.

