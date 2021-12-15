Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 5-3 to Kansas City at the BOK Center on Wednesday night.

Logan Coomes opened the scoring less than two minutes in, firing a short-side snapper over the shoulder of Daniil Chechelev to extend the forward's point streak to eight games.

Bryan Lemos tied the game 1-1 5:30 into the second period. Jordan Ernst scored against his former team 11:13 into the second period, beating Chechelev from the left wing. Theo Calvas continued the trend of players scoring against their former club, squeezing a shot from the left circle past Ryan Ruck with 1:53 left in the period to bring things level again. Nick Pastujov gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead 1:01 second later, spinning a shot from the slot into the top of the net.

Duggie Lagrone tied the game 3-3 3:47 into the third period, ripping a blast from the right point during a five-on-three power play. Lane Scheidl answered with a power-play goal of his own with 1:57 remaining in the game, guiding home a slap pass from Darik Angeli. Angeli iced the game 5-3 in Kansas City's favor with an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left.

Tulsa closes out a 10-game home stand with the first-ever meeting against the Orlando Solar Bears at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

