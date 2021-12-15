Two Wins in a Row for the Lions

The Lions returned home Wednesday night to take on the Maine Mariners in the first game of a three-game set.

A somewhat tranquil first period only saw one goal, with Anthony DeLuca putting the Lions ahead 1-0.

The Mariners' Westin Michaud scored early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Lions forward Nicolas Larivière put Trois-Rivières back in front at the midway point of the period, with an assist going to Olivier Archambault. But Marc-Olivier Duquette scored for the visitors late in the period and the teams headed to their dressing rooms at intermission knotted at 2-2.

Cédric Desruisseaux's goal in the third period gave the lead back to the Lions. Maxime St-Cyr's first goal of the season provided the Lions with a two-goal lead and that's the way the game would end, with the Lions registering a 4-2 victory. It was Trois-Rivières' second win in a row.

The Lions' next game is Friday night, December 17. Come out and cheer on your Lions and also enjoy a holiday party atmosphere presented by Omnifab.

