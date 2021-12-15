Two Wins in a Row for the Lions
December 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions returned home Wednesday night to take on the Maine Mariners in the first game of a three-game set.
A somewhat tranquil first period only saw one goal, with Anthony DeLuca putting the Lions ahead 1-0.
The Mariners' Westin Michaud scored early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Lions forward Nicolas Larivière put Trois-Rivières back in front at the midway point of the period, with an assist going to Olivier Archambault. But Marc-Olivier Duquette scored for the visitors late in the period and the teams headed to their dressing rooms at intermission knotted at 2-2.
Cédric Desruisseaux's goal in the third period gave the lead back to the Lions. Maxime St-Cyr's first goal of the season provided the Lions with a two-goal lead and that's the way the game would end, with the Lions registering a 4-2 victory. It was Trois-Rivières' second win in a row.
The Lions' next game is Friday night, December 17. Come out and cheer on your Lions and also enjoy a holiday party atmosphere presented by Omnifab.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2021
- Late Goal Lifts Mavericks over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Two Wins in a Row for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Conquer Gladiators 3-1 - Florida Everblades
- Hats off for Houde in 7-2 Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Glads Lose Late in Estero - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Fall in Trois-Rivieres to Open Week in Quebec - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Fall Short in Bout with Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 15 - ECHL
- Tommy Apap Signs PTO with Milwaukee - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, December 15, 2021 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Announce Red Wings Alumni for Winterfest Alumni Game - Toledo Walleye
- Grizzlies Gameday: Snowy Series Opener at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Games Through December 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Bryce Martin - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Games this Weekend Postponed Due to League Health and Safety Protocols - Reading Royals
- Mavs Drop Two of Three in Rapid City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Welcome Home, Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Opens Four-Game Series Today in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Trek Down to Swamp to Take on Blades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades to Meet Gladiators in First of Three - Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Radio Partnership with the K-Zone WPKZ for Remainder of 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Two Wins in a Row for the Lions
- Welcome Home, Lions
- A Near-Perfect Newfoundland Road Trip
- Lions Looking to Start a New Winning Streak
- Lions Winning Streak Comes to a Close in St. John's