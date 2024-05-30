WooSox Win Second Straight in Charlotte, 4-1

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Behind stellar performances from Tyler Heineman (2-for-3, 2R-HR, BB, SB) and the pitching staff, the Worcester Red Sox (25-29) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-32) by a final score of 4-1.

After the WooSox stranded two men on base in the first inning, Tyler Heineman got the scoring started for Worcester in the following frame. The WooSox backstop belted a two-run blast into the Charlotte skyline for his second home run of the season to give the team an early lead.

It would be the start of a solid night at the plate for Heineman.

To begin the fourth inning, the 32-year-old lined a single into right and proceeded to steal second base before advancing to third on an errant throw. Despite the infield playing in, Corey Rosier chopped a ball to shortstop soft enough for Heineman to cross the plate without a throw.

Acquired in a trade with the New York Mets this past February, Heineman entered Thursday night with a .453 OBP in 41 at-bats when facing right-handed pitchers this season. Reaching base three times in tonight's game, Heineman raised his OBP to .474 against right-handers.

Making his Triple-A debut after being transferred from Double-A Portland on Sunday was left-hander Zach Penrod. The southpaw had a bit of a rocky first inning--loading the bases with less than two outs--but picked up a couple of strikeouts to get out of the jam without allowing a run.

While the Nampa, Idaho native allowed a baserunner in each of his four innings, he battled through trouble to keep the Knights scoreless in his first outing with the WooSox. Penrod's final line was 4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Isaiah Campbell followed Penrod, making his fourth appearance with the WooSox since beginning his MLB rehab assignment on May 22. With just 10 pitches, the 6'4" right-hander fired a scoreless inning of work to maintain Worcester's 3-0 lead.

The WooSox would add another run in the seventh inning on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Bobby Dalbec (2-for-4, 2B, RBI). During the play, Chase Meidroth made a terrific slide at home plate to escape the tag of Knights catcher, Adam Hackenberg. Entering the home half of the seventh, the WooSox held a four-run lead.

The margin was plenty for Grant Gambrell, who pitched the final four innings of Thursday night's ballgame. Making his second appearance out of the bullpen this season, the 26-year-old allowed one unearned run and struck out two. The WooSox would win their second straight game against the Knights, 4-1.

Tomorrow night, the WooSox and Knights will square off again at 7:04 p.m. with Jason Alexander (2-4, 4.79) getting the start for Worcester opposite Charlotte's Sean Burke--who will be making his season debut. Radio coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:44 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

