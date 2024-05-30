Storm Chasers Sweep Indians in Doubleheader

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Omaha Storm Chasers, 3-2 and 7-1, in both games of the doubleheader on Thursday evening at Victory Field.

With Game 1 tied 2-2 after seven innings, Omaha (36-16) broke through in the eighth with a line-drive RBI single by Drew Waters against Brent Honeywell (L, 1-2).

Jack Suwinski burst through in the first at-bat of the game, crushing a leadoff shot over the center-field fence. The Storm Chasers then responded in the fourth when Ryan Fitzgerald crushed a double that scored Devin Mann and Nick Pratto. In the fifth, the Indians tied the game on a Henry Davis RBI double in which Suwinski, representing the go-ahead run, was thrown out at home.

Former Indian Colin Selby (W, 2-1) tossed 2.0 innings with four strikeouts while Dan Altavilla (S, 2) punched out a hitter in his lone inning of work. Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain pitched 5.0 two-run innings with six strikeouts.

Playing as the away team in Game 2, the Indians (24-28) fell behind early. Omaha opened the scoring in the first inning with two runs off bases-loaded walks. Chris Gau (L, 2-1) walked seven across 2.0 innings, the most bases-on-balls since Alex McRae on Aug. 4, 2019, vs. Columbus.

In the following inning, Omaha padded their lead with three more runs off a pair of RBI singles and a double from Fitzgerald. Down by six, the Indians plated their lone run on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Walter Pennington tossed 3.0 one-hit innings with six strikeouts to open the game for Omaha. Anthony Veneziano (W, 2-1) then entered in relief and was charged with an unearned run after walking the leadoff batter in the fifth,

Indianapolis and Omaha will face off in the fifth contest of the seven-game series tomorrow evening at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Domingo Germán (0-1, 6.97) will take the mound for the Indians. Countering for Omaha is RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 4.08).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.