'Pigs' Bats Explode to Split Twin Bill Against Columbus

Columbus, Ohio - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-31) offense tore apart the Columbus Clippers (20-33) pitching in game two of a doubleheader as the 'Pigs earned a split on the day, dropping the front end 9-6 while taking the nightcap 10-2.

Game One

The teams traded runs in the first as the 'Pigs got a leadoff homer from David Dahl, his 11th on the year, while Columbus answered with a Juan Brito RBI groundout.

In the second, Scott Kingery scored on a David Dahl RBI single to put Lehigh Valley ahead again but Columbus knotted the score in the third on a Daniel Schneeman RBI single.

Columbus pulled away for good in the fourth, scoring five runs. Bryan Lavastida and Steven Kwan had RBI singles while Juan Brito drove in two with a double. Jhonkensy Noel capped the frame with an RBI knock.

The 'Pigs made a push in the fifth as Jordan Luplow hit a solo homer, his eighth of the year, and Rafael Marchan rocked his first homer of the season, a three-run bomb, to make it a 7-6 game.

Noele knocked in two with a single in the sixth though as Columbus pulled away for good.

Randy Labaut (2-4) earned the win in relief for Columbus, working three scoreless innings, allowing just a hit while striking out two. Anthony Gose (S, 4) fired a perfect ninth, striking out two for the save.

David Parkinson (1-3) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing five runs in one inning on six hits, punching out two.

Game Two

The 'Pigs were off and running early again, plating four in the first. Darick Hall plated Dahl with a single before Aramis Garcia came through with two outs with an RBI double. Cal Stevenson then followed suit with a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Columbus trimmed that deficit in half in the bottom of the first as Noel drove in a run with a single and Micah Pries also had an RBI single.

From there though, it was all IronPigs as they scored the final six runs of the game. Matt Kroon demolished a solo homer in the second, his third of the year, before Scott Kingery his his first of two homers of the night in the third, a three-run shot. Kroon drove in another run in the fifth with an RBI double and Kingery hit his 11th homer of the year, a solo shot, to bring it to a 10-2 final in the seventh.

Ricardo Pinto (1-1) went the distance for the IronPigs, working seven innings and allowing just two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out seven.

Tyler Beede (0-2) suffered the loss for the Clippers, allowing eight runs in three frames on seven hits and three walks, striking out six.

The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Friday, May 31st at Huntington Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Mick Abel (1-4, 6.21) on the mound for Lehigh Valley against Will Dion (2-2, 7.56) for Columbus.

