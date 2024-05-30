Iowa Falls to Louisville Despite Two Homers from Canario
May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite a two-homer game from Alexander Canario, the Iowa Cubs (24-30) fell to the Louisville Bats (31-22) by a 10-5 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.
Iowa took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Canario's first home run of the game, but Louisville responded with a six-run second inning and secured a 6-1 advantage, highlighted by a three-run double from Erik Gonzalez.
The Bats went up 10-1 in the third frame as they scored four runs thanks to a single and an error and a three-run homer from Rece Hinds.
Iowa fought back in the sixth inning as Canario hit his second homer of the game to cut the lead to 10-2. In the seventh, Canario reached on a fielding error that brought home three runs to make it 10-5 Louisville.
The bullpen combination of Zac Leigh, Sam McWilliams, Daniel Palencia and Riley Martin combined for 4.0 scoreless innings for Iowa.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Alexander Canario tallied his second multi-homer game of the season (5/23 vs. IND) and the 12 th such game of his career...his second home run traveled 466 feet, the longest by an I-Cub this season.
- Iowa surrendered at least 10 runs for the seventh time this season, they are 0-7 in those games.
Iowa will play at Louisville on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 6:15 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Knights Drop Game Three on Thursday, 4-1 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Down Mud Hens, 9-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Falls to Louisville Despite Two Homers from Canario - Iowa Cubs
- Ritter Homers, But Syracuse Loses to Buffalo, 8-4, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Early Explosion Leads Louisville To 10-5 Triumph Over Iowa - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - May 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 30 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Stay Quiet In Tides Third Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Cubs to Host Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Event - Iowa Cubs
- Williams, White Each Homer as Stripers Take Down Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Herz Strikes out 10, Red Wings Beat Saints Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Wallner and Severino Homer, But Saints Fall 6-3 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds to Host Reds Affiliate Next Week - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.