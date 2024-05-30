Iowa Falls to Louisville Despite Two Homers from Canario

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite a two-homer game from Alexander Canario, the Iowa Cubs (24-30) fell to the Louisville Bats (31-22) by a 10-5 score tonight at Louisville Slugger Field.

Iowa took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Canario's first home run of the game, but Louisville responded with a six-run second inning and secured a 6-1 advantage, highlighted by a three-run double from Erik Gonzalez.

The Bats went up 10-1 in the third frame as they scored four runs thanks to a single and an error and a three-run homer from Rece Hinds.

Iowa fought back in the sixth inning as Canario hit his second homer of the game to cut the lead to 10-2. In the seventh, Canario reached on a fielding error that brought home three runs to make it 10-5 Louisville.

The bullpen combination of Zac Leigh, Sam McWilliams, Daniel Palencia and Riley Martin combined for 4.0 scoreless innings for Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alexander Canario tallied his second multi-homer game of the season (5/23 vs. IND) and the 12 th such game of his career...his second home run traveled 466 feet, the longest by an I-Cub this season.

- Iowa surrendered at least 10 runs for the seventh time this season, they are 0-7 in those games.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Louisville Slugger Field slated for 6:15 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

