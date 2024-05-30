Wallner and Severino Homer, But Saints Fall 6-3 to Red Wings

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The St. Paul Saints had all kinds of trouble figuring out Rochester Red Wings left-handed starter, DJ Herz. They were baffled for six innings and by the time they got to the Red Wings bullpen it was too late as they dropped the Thursday morning game 6-3.

Herz struck out the side in the first inning and the first four batters he faced before Alex Isola dropped a single into left. Herz would then fan Yunior Severino before getting Chris Williams to fly out to lef.

The bottom of the order helped get the Red Wings on the board in the second inning. With one out Jack Dunn walked. Erick Mejia blooped a single into left putting runners at first and second. Jackson Cluff gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to right as Mejia took third. Darren Baker followed with an RBI single to left increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Red Wings doubled their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out Mejia singled to center. Jackson Cluff then hit a line drive single off the glove of a leaping Michael Helman at shortstop putting runners at first and second. After a passed ball moved the runners up, Drew Millas dropped a two-out fly ball single into left giving the Red Wings a 4-0 lead.

Juan Yepez led off the bottom of the fifth for the Red Wings with a double to left, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a single to right by Alex Call making it 5-0.

Herz carried his impressive start into the sixth inning. He had retired eight straight before Diego Castillo led off the inning with a single to left-center. After striking out Austin Martin, Herz departed at 93 pitches, the second most in his career. Orlando Ribalta took over and after a strikeout of Royce Lewis, Matt Wallner got the Saints on the board with a two-run blast off the videoboard in right, his seventh of the season, getting the Saints to within 5-2. Wallner now has an extra base hit in four straight. Herz went 5.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out a Triple-A high 10.

The Saints had a golden opportunity to draw closer when they loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh on a single by Alex Isola and back-to-back walks. Anthony Prato, however, flew out to left and Castillo grounded into an inning ending double play as the Saints came up empty.

The momentum shifted to the Red Wings who added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning. With one out Dunn was hit by a pitch, Mejia singled him to third, and Cluff made it 6-2 with an RBI single to right.

Severino clubbed his ninth home run of the season with two outs in the ninth, a solo shot to center. He has now homered in back-to-back games and is hitting .323 in the first 10 games of the 13-game roadtrip.

The same two teams meet in game five of the seven-game series on Friday night at 5:45 p.m. (CT) at Innovative Field. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (2-3, 4.41) to the mound against Red Wings RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 6.51). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

