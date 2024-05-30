SWB Game Notes - May 30

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-20) @ Toledo Mud Hens (27-25)

Game 54 | Road Game 30 | Fifth Third Field | Thursday, May 30, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Yoendrys Gómez (0-2, 3.62) vs LHP Brant Hurter (1-2, 4.38)

PLAYING CATCH UP: Even with a win last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are two and a half games behind the Omaha Storm Chasers for second place in the International League. Omaha has played three less games this season and will only make up one of them. Toledo is five and a half games out behind the RailRiders.

HOLA YOGO: Yoendrys Gómez returns to the RailRiders after a quick and impressive appearance with the New York Yankees. He pitched the ninth inning on May 24 at San Diego and struck out three straight on 13 pitches. He sent José Azocar, Tyler Wade, and David Peralta back to the dugout to finish out the Yankees win. Gómez will make his ninth start with the RailRiders while holding a 3.62 earned run average in 27.1 innings of work. The now 24-year-old made his Major League debut last September when he tossed two shutout frames against Toronto.

BOMBS AWAY: Yesterday the RailRiders smacked four home runs in their win with different players going yard every time. Luis Torrens started the momentum in the first inning after SWB was shutout in the series opener. It was his second straight game with a long ball. T.J. Rumfield and Jose Rojas also hit homers with Rojas's team-leading 10th of the season. Taylor Trammell had his first of the summer with a solo shot in the ninth inning.

WINNING WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is the day for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre no matter if it is a school game or a nighttime start. They lead that day of the week with eight wins. The pitching staff holds a 2.88 earned run average in 72.0 innings of work. The team holds a .260 batting average with 15 doubles, 13 home runs, and 21 steals.

TEAM EFFORT: The RailRiders had everyone in the starting nine reach base successful in the win yesterday. Three players had multi-hit efforts, three had multi-RBI contests, and two plated multiple runs.

SWING AND A MIZ: Anthony Misiewicz lowered his ERA to 1.88 in his 18th appearance yesterday. The lefty has tossed 24 innings, allowing just five earned runs. He has walked just seven while striking out 27. Misiewicz has one win and three saves.

RON'S RAMPAGE: Ron Marinaccio has impressed out of the bullpen this season whether it has been with the Yankees or the RailRiders. After an inning of clean work on Wednesday, Marinaccio holds a 0.75 earned run average in a dozen frames. The righty has allowed just one earned run in nine appearances and has eleven strikeouts. With New York, Ron boasts a 1.42 ERA in another nine outings. He has spent parts of three seasons with the big club.

VIVA LA VIVAS: Manager Shelley Duncan said Jorbit Vivas will take over the leadoff spot for the time being and has played their in his two recent games off the Injured List, recording three hits and two RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.