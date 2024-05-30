Knights Drop Game Three on Thursday, 4-1

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Left fielder Mark Payton continued his hot hitting, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a fielding error by WooSox right fielder Jamie Westbrook.

Payton extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games, going 2-for-5 in the loss on Thursday night. Third baseman Bryan Ramos, who was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox just before the game, also added two hits on the night. In all, the Knights accumulated eight hits and one run in Thursday's contest.

RHP Touki Toussaint (1-2, 6.10) started the game for the Knights and allowed two runs on five hits over three innings. Toussaint, who fanned five batters, was saddled with the loss. He gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to Worcester catcher Tyler Heineman. The WooSox added two more runs off the Charlotte bullpen, both unearned runs.

Thursday's loss was Charlotte's second in the series. The two teams will continue the six-game set on Friday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.