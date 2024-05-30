Herz Strikes out 10, Red Wings Beat Saints Thursday

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A day after the Red Wings offense was held scoreless, Rochester bounced back for a 6-3 win over St. Paul Thursday night. RF Erick Mejia and 2B Jackson Cluff each connected on three hits to pace the offense, and LHP DJ Herz set a Red Wing season high with 10 strikeouts on the mound.

After a scoreless first inning for each side, SS Jack Dunn worked a walk to start the bottom of the second inning. The next batter, Erick Mejia, knocked a base hit into right field to put runners on first and second with no outs. The scoring started on Thursday for the Red Wings after Jackson Cluff laced a single to right field to bring Dunn home for the first run of the game. LF Darren Baker brought Mejia home on a single in the following at-bat to extend the Rochester lead, 2-0.

To lead off the fourth, Jackson Cluff and Erick Mejia each dropped base hits into shallow center, and with the help of a wild pitch, both advanced to second and third. C Drew Milas then singled to left field allowing both runners to cross the plate to make the score 4-0.

1B Juan Yepez looped a double to left field to lead off the fifth. After a groundout advanced him to third, CF Alex Call brought him around to score on a bloop single in right-center field to give the Red Wings their fifth run of the game.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

The Saints finally broke into the run column with two outs in the sixth. 2B Diego A. Castillo led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch two batters later. DH Matt Wallner then drove a ball 405 feet over the center field fence for a two-run homer, his second of the series to make the score 5-2.

In the seventh, Rochester put three straight runners on base, kicked off by a Jack Dunn hit-by-pitch and followed up by two straight singles from Erick Mejia and Jackson Cluff, which were both their third singles of the game. Dunn crossed the plate courtesy of the Cluff single to pile onto the Rochester lead, 6-2. This is his first three-hit game since July 29, 2023, with Double-A Harrisburg.

The score remained the same heading into the Saints' final turn at-bat in the bottom of the ninth. With a pair of outs in the inning, 1B Yunior Severino launched a solo home run to dead center field 431 feet to make the score 6-3. A strikeout in the following at-bat secured a three-run Rochester victory, pulling the series even at two games apiece.

Southpaw DJ Herz took the mound Thursday for the Rochester Red Wings for his ninth start of 2024. He started his day on the mound striking out the first three batters he faced, and turned in 5.1 innings and allowed one earned on just two hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one. RHP Orlando Ribalta took over in the sixth and recorded two outs on a hit with a walk. RHP Amos Willingham was called upon in the seventh and turned in 2.0 hitless innings, allowing just one walk. RHP Rico Garcia was responsible for the ninth inning and allowed one earned run while striking out one to finish the contest.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Thursday afternoon goes to LHP DJ Herz. The southpaw struck out a season-high 10 batters across 5.1 innings, allowing one earned on two hits while walking one. He is the first Red Wing to strike out double-digit batters since Wily Peralta struck out the same number on May 10, 2023, against Worcester.

Rochester looks to make it back-to-back wins in game five of the series against St. Paul on Friday night. Red Wings RHP Jackson Rutledge takes the mound for his 10th start of the season and will face Saints RHP Louie Varland. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RECAP for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.