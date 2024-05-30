Dillon Dingler Expands Hitting Streak to Seven Games in Loss

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens are forced to dig deep into their bullpen in their 9-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Hens would be held hitless until a strong-sixth inning gave them a chance to get back in the game.

Left-handed starter Brant Hurter would find himself in a difficult situation early. An error on Jace Jung not only allowed a base hit for T.J. Rumfield, but allowed baserunners to make it to second and third. Hurter would try his best to take down Carlos Narvaez, but a 3-2 count homer off the scoreboard would make it a 3-0 game in just the first inning. As Hurter's early struggles continued and the RailRiders threatened to score again, Andrew Magno would be called upon to escape the jam for the Hens.

"Anytime you lose your starter in the first it's going to lead to a tough game," Tim Federowicz said.

Though the Toledo pitching struggles would become more prevalent, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would see some success in their starter Yoendrys Gomez who held the Hens hitless through five innings.

The Mud Hens would fall further behind in the third inning as an Oscrar Gonzalez single scored Rumfield and allowed Luis Torrens to take his place at second. As the RailRiders threatened to expand their lead again, Brennan Hanifee would enter the game in place of Magno. The Hens would find the final out, but not before giving up an RBI single to Greg Allen.

The fifth inning would bring Toledo's fourth pitcher as Alex Lange took the mound. His one, two, three inning would keep the Mud Hens in it down 5-0.

Though Toledo ended the fifth inning still hitless, Ryan Vilade's eleven-pitch battle with Gomez would help bring an end to his day as Oddanier Mosqueda began to warm up in the bullpen.

The Mud Hens would turn to their bullpen once again going into the sixth inning. Andrew Vasquez's unique side-arm pitching style seemed to baffle batters as he picked up two strikeouts. He would allow base hits by Brandon Lockridge and Rumfield, which would be enough to score Allen.

As Mosqueda took the mound he would promptly give up the no-hitter being thrown by the RailRiders. Buddy Kennedy would break the batting curse with a base hit. Andrew Navigato took notice and moved Kennedy to third with a double into left field. The Hens finally found a run as a wild pitch went past Narvaez, allowing Kennedy to take the plate. Toledo would continue to cut into the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead as a groundout from Justyn-Henry Malloy was enough to score Navigato.

Vasquez would return to the rubber, but not without allowing the RailRiders to expand on their 6-2 lead. All it would take is a double from Gonzalez and a triple from Allen to make it 7-2. It looked as though Parker Meadows was in position to make the catch on Allen's hit, but the ball came to the ground as Allen rounded second base.

Toledo would put runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh, but would leave them stranded. Dillon Dingler would however expand on a six-game hitting streak with a double down the left field line.

Having worked through their available pitchers for the day, Toledo brought Riley Unroe out to try and force Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's final three outs. The RailRiders would use this opportunity to run up the score, leaving the top of the ninth with a 9-2 lead.

The Hens would try to battle their way back with a few base hits, but ultimately fell to the RailRiders 9-2.

These two teams will face off again Friday night at 7:05 p.m. as Lyle Lockhart will take the mound. He and Federowicz agree that his command will be key to his success. Toledo still has an opportunity to win or tie the series depending on how they fair over the weekend.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato (1-3, 2B, BB, R)

Dillon Dingler (1-4, 2B)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.