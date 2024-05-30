Iowa Cubs to Host Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Event

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs are excited to announce that they will host a Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run event on June 15 th at Principal Park.

The event will begin at 10:00 am CT and last until 11:30 am CT. Registration for this free event is open now through June 14. Registration benefits include a complimentary 2024 MLB.tv subscription, exclusive access to virtual and in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discount on MLB-licensed merchandise and equipment, and more. Those wanting to participate can register at https://iowacubs.leagueapps.com/events/4227561 .

Pitch, Hit & Run is a free event that creates a safe and fun environment for kids to stay active and learn or continue to play baseball and softball in their local communities.

The Pitch, Hit & Run property is for boys and girls 7-14 years old and consists of three drills that are important in the development of skills used in both baseball and softball. Athletes are tested on these three drills and their measurements will be recorded.

Based on their scores, participants can advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then to the Finals. The Finals are an all-expenses paid trip for the winner and one guardian to compete during the MLB World Series.

