Rodríguez Stellar in Start, Sounds Fall to Redbirds

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - Despite getting a great performance out of their starting pitcher, the Nashville Sounds (28-26) were unable to get the offense going and fell to the Memphis Redbirds (29-25), 3-1, on Thursday evening at AutoZone Park.

It was a pitchers' duel in game three of the series, with both sides starting highly touted prospects. Both Carlos Rodríguez (4-5) and Adam Kloffenstein (2-4) kept their opponents off the scoreboard through the first three innings. Memphis' César Prieto got the scoring going with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Eric Haase then tied things in the sixth with his own solo shot. With Rodríguez laboring in the bottom of the seventh, Alfonso Rivas III doubled to right with two outs. Rob Zastryzny came in to face pinch hitter Luken Baker, and Baker greeted the southpaw by whacking a two-run shot over the left field wall to put the Redbirds up 3-1.

Rodríguez ended with 6.2 innings and was charged with two runs for the loss. He struck out four with two walks and totaled a whopping 106 pitches and 69 strikes, both career highs. Kloffenstein fared just a tad better, getting through eight innings and allowing just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. Chris Roycroft (S, 2) retired the Sounds 1-2-3 for the save. Ryan Middendorf kept the deficit at two runs after eight for Nashville, allowing a single but holding Memphis off the scoreboard.

Haase's sixth-inning homer, his sixth blast of the season, was the lone extra-base hit from the Nashville lineup. Joey Wiemer, Wes Clarke, Yonny Hernández and Chris Roller added a single each, respectively.

The Sounds will try and even the series for a second time tomorrow night. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-3, 8.10) will get the ball for Nashville. Memphis right-hander Sem Robberse (5-2, 3.28) gets the start in game four of the six-game set. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Carlos Rodríguez (6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) worked his fourth straight quality start in the loss. He is 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA (34.2 IP/14 ER) and 34 strikeouts over his last six starts.

Isaac Collins' 17 game on-base streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 night. The switch hitter hit .345 (20-for-58) with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks and 16 runs scored during the streak.

The Sounds fell to 3-16 when scoring three runs or less this season.

