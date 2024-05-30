Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. St. Paul

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (24-28) vs. Rochester Red Wings (26-25)

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jordan Balazovic (2-2, 5.40) vs. LHP DJ Herz (2-2, 4.11)

WEDNESDAY WOES: The Rochester Red Wings were shut out for the third time this season last night, falling to St. Paul, 5-0...C DREW MILLAS paced the offense with a pair of hits, and RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the ninth...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending LHP DJ HERZ to the mound against Saints RHP Jordan Balazovic.

TREYWAY: DH TREY LIPSCOMB singled on a line drive to center field in the bottom of the second inning yesterday, extending his hitting streak to five-straight games... the former Tennessee Volunteer finished the contest 1-for-3 with a single...Lipscomb now leads all Red Wings with a .375 (12-for-32) batting average at home...

Across his first 16 Triple-A games, Lipscomb is hitting .350 (21-for-60) with a .381 on-base percentage.

DREW MILLY ROCK(ED) : C DREW MILLAS led the offense for the Red Wings, going 2-for-4 with two singles at the plate last night, his eighth multi-hit game of the season...the St. Louis native has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games dating back to game one on 5/18...Millas is batting .309 (30-for-92) this season, currently the highest batting average among International League catchers, with at least 80 at-bats...

All eight of his multi-games this season have come in the month of May, the most in a single month in his professional career.

JUAN MORE TIME : 1B JUAN YEPEZ doubled in the top of the seventh last night... he has now reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to game two on 5/18 against Buffalo...

The Venezuelan product has 24 walks in the season, which is tied for the most walks among all Triple-A first basemen, with only Trenton Brooks of Sacramento River Cats (SF).

TRUSTY TRAV: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN went 1-for-4 on Wednesday night with a double in the ninth... he has now hit safely in a team-leading 10 consecutive games and has logged an extra-base hit in seven of his last eight games...

He is the second Red Wing this season to log a hit in 10 consecutive games ( JAMES WOOD , 12 games from 5/3-16.

HIM CATE : LHP TIM CATE came out of the bullpen in relief during the eighth inning in last night's contest...he tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with one strikeout...Cate posts a 3.86 ERA (4 ER/9.1 IP) across seven appearances at home this season versus a 14.54 ERA (14 ER/8.2 IP) in 10 road outings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.