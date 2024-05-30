Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.30

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (27-25) 6, St. Paul Saints (24-29) 3

Thursday, May 30, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 6, STP 3

WP: DJ Herz (3-2, 3.75)

LP: Jordan Balazovic (2-3, 5.70)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

St. Paul 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 5 0

Rochester 0 2 0 2 1 0 1 0 x 6 10 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 11:07 a.m.

Temperature: 61 °F

Time of Game: 2:41

Attendance: 9,439

HOME RUNS:

STP - Matt Wallner (7) two-run off RHP Orlando Ribalta in the 5 th (Count: 2-1) to right-center field

STP - Yunior Severino (9) solo off RHP Rico Garcia in the 9 th (Count: 2-0) to center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP DJ Herz (3-2, 3.75) 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 0 HR, 93/66 (P/S), left up 5-0

RHP Jordan Balazovic (2-3, 5.70) 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 44/29 (P/S), left down 2-0

RED WINGS NOTES:

STREAKY BIRD: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his hitting streak to eleven games with a line-drive single Thursday afternoon, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored...this is the lefty's longest hitting streak of the season and longest since a 13-game hit streak on 6/2-25 in 2019 with Double-A Pensacola (MIN)...

Over the course of the streak, Blankenhorn is hitting .300 (12-for-40) with three home runs, four doubles and seven RBI.

ANGRY HERZ: LHP DJ HERZ punched out a season-high ten Saints en route to 5.1 innings this afternoon, allowing one earned on two hits with one walk...ten strikeouts is the single game best by a Red Wing arm this season and is the first double-digit strikeout game since Wily Peralta punched out the same number on 5/10/2023 against Worcester...

This is the fifth time Herz has struck out at least 10 batters in his professional career and the first time since 8/16/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg.

DIAMOND IN THE CLUFF: 2B JACKSON CLUFF led the offense for the Red Wings Thursday afternoon, reaching every time he stepped up to the plate en route to a 3-for-3 performance with a walk, two RBI and a run scored...this marks his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level.

LEAF ERI(C)KSON: RF ERICK MEJIA turned in his first three-hit game since 5/24/2023 with High-A Wilmington this afternoon, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored...the switch-hitter is reaching base at a .417 clip in the month of May, third-best on the team over that span (min. 20 AB).

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS swiped two bags this afternoon, bringing the Red Wings' stolen base total to 65 this season...he is the only Red Wing catcher since at least 2004 to steal two bases in a game (also stole two on 8/5/2023 at SWB)...the switch-hitting catcher also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk at the plate, and has hit safely in 16 of his 20 games played in the Month of May...

65 stolen bases as a team is good for fourth-most in the International League.

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM turned in his eighth-straight scoreless appearance this afternoon, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh...the righty finished with 2.0 innings hitless innings with a walk...over the course of his streak, opposing batters have only managed two hits across 10.1 innings for a .065 (2-for-31) batting average.

THREE'S COMPANY: 2B JACKSON CLUFF and RF ERICK MEJIA each turned in three hits this afternoon out of the eight and nine spots in the batting order...this is the first time the eighth and ninth hitter in the Red Wings lineup have connected on at least three hits in a game since Onix Vega (4 hits) and Wilmer Perez (3 hits) did so on 9/18/2022 against Lehigh Valley.

SAINTS NOTES:

WALLNER STREET: DH MATT WALLNER crushed his second home run of the series 405 feet off the scoreboard in right-center this afternoon, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBI...this is the second time the Minnesota native has hit two or more home runs in a series, the other coming earlier this month against Louisville (three from 4/30-5/5).

