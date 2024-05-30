Kloffenstein Dominates Sounds, Pinch-Hit Baker Blast Propels Redbirds
May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Following a Nashville pitching change with two outs and a runner on in the seventh inning, Memphis manager Ben Johnson summoned slugger Luken Baker off the bench to pinch hit. The right-handed pitcher wasted no time as he smacked the first pitch 400-plus feet over the left-center field wall to break the 1-1 tie.
With the home run, Baker sits six home runs shy of tying the Memphis Redbirds franchise home run record. The blast was his 14th of the season, tied-most in the International League this season. Second baseman Cesar Prieto also homered in the game, a solo shot for his ninth of the season.
Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein (2-4) posted the best start of his Triple-A career on Thursday night. The right-handed hitter allowed one run on five hits, walked none and struck out a season-high tying seven batters in a Triple-A career-high 8.0 innings pitched.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Friday, May 31 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
