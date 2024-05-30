Durham Sneaks Away With Late Inning Win Over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Griffin Conine homered and drove in two, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Durham Bulls 7-6 Thursday at 121 Financial Ballpark in front of 5,314 fans.

Trailing 6-5 in the ninth, Durham's (23-31) Austin Shenton led the inning off with a double off Jacksonville (24-30) reliever Anthony Maldonado (L, 3-1). Two batters later, Rene Pinto tied the game at six on a ground-rule double. The Bulls worked back-to-back walks with two outs and loaded the bases. Kameron Miser followed with a bases loaded walk which pushed the Bulls ahead 7-6.

Durham got off to a fast start in the first. Misner walked and stole second. Major League rehabber Taylor Walls laced a double to put the Bulls in front for the first lead of the game. Two batters later, Shenton knocked in Walls on a single pushing Durham ahead 2-0.

Behind early, Jacksonville responded in the second. Tristan Gray doubled to lead off the inning. A passed ball advanced him to third and Troy Johnston drove him home two batters later on an RBI single. Durham escaped the inning by turning a double play, but Jacksonville cut the deficit to one.

In a 2-1 game, Shenton cracked a one-out double. Ruben Cardenas pulled a double and brought home Shenton to make it 3-1 Bulls.

The blast was his sixth home run in his last 20 games and brought Jacksonville within a run. Jacksonville and Durham continued their back-and-forth affair in the bottom of the third. Conine continued his hot hitting with a solo home run.

With Durham up 3-2, Ronny Simon walked to start the fourth. Simon swiped second to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Tristan Peters tripled off the wall and scored Simon. Matthew Dyer followed with an RBI double to make it a 5-2 game.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued to battle back in the fifth. Gray and Will Banfield worked back-to-back walks. Johnston rolled an RBI single to bring the Jacksonville run total to three. With runners at first and third, Javier Sanoja hit a sac fly, scoring Banfield. Two batters later, Marty Costes walked. With two runners on, Xavier Edwards tied the game on an RBI single.

With two outs in the eighth, Sanoja doubled off the wall. Conine followed with a go-ahead RBI single to push the Jumbo Shrimp in front of the Durham Bulls 6-5.

