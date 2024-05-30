Bulls Rally Past Jacksonville, 7-6

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville, FL - Rene Pinto doubled in the tying run, then Kameron Misner drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie as the Durham Bulls edged the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-6 on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After kicking away several leads in the game, then falling behind in the last of the eighth, Durham (23-31) mounted the winning rally in the ninth against Anthony Maldonado (L, 3-1). Austin Shenton ripped one of Durham's nine doubles in the game to start the inning. One out later, Pinto smashed a groundball double over the third base bag to tie the game. After a strikeout, Maldonado intentionally walked Tristan Peters, then unintentionally walked Matthew Dyer to load the bases. Misner, who claimed he was hit on the back foot on a 2-1 pitch, drew the tie-breaking walk on the ensuing pitch to score Pinto for a 7-6 lead.

Manny Rodriguez (S, 3) fanned Tristan Gray with one out in the last of the ninth and the tying run at third before retiring Will Banfield on a grounder to Taylor Walls to nail down the Bulls' second straight win over Jacksonville (24-30).

Durham scored twice in the first inning on a double by Walls and single from Shenton. Leading 2-1 in the third, Shenton and Ruben Cardenas each doubled to make it 3-1. The Bulls scored two more in the fourth inning on a triple by Tristan Peters, and RBI double by Dyer as the lead grew to 3-2.

However, Jacksonville scored three times against starter Nathan Wiles in the fourth to tie the game before taking the lead 6-5 in the eighth on a pair of two-out hits. Javier Sanjoa doubled and scored on a single by Griffin Conine.

Enmanuel Mejia (W, 2-2) earned the win despite permitting the tie-breaking run in the eighth, working two innings of one-run ball.

Walls went 2-6 in his first rehab game with the Bulls. Tampa Bay's starting shortstop played all nine innings, handling three grounders and acting as the pivot on a 1-6-3 double play in the eighth inning.

One night after Durham crushed seven homers, the Bulls collected nine doubles in the win.

The series continues Friday with Carlos Garcia (1-2, 4.22) slated to open against Jacksonville's Max Meyer (0-3, 6.86) at 7:05 PM ET

Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.

