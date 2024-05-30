Bulls Rally Past Jacksonville, 7-6
May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Jacksonville, FL - Rene Pinto doubled in the tying run, then Kameron Misner drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning to break a 6-6 tie as the Durham Bulls edged the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-6 on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
After kicking away several leads in the game, then falling behind in the last of the eighth, Durham (23-31) mounted the winning rally in the ninth against Anthony Maldonado (L, 3-1). Austin Shenton ripped one of Durham's nine doubles in the game to start the inning. One out later, Pinto smashed a groundball double over the third base bag to tie the game. After a strikeout, Maldonado intentionally walked Tristan Peters, then unintentionally walked Matthew Dyer to load the bases. Misner, who claimed he was hit on the back foot on a 2-1 pitch, drew the tie-breaking walk on the ensuing pitch to score Pinto for a 7-6 lead.
Manny Rodriguez (S, 3) fanned Tristan Gray with one out in the last of the ninth and the tying run at third before retiring Will Banfield on a grounder to Taylor Walls to nail down the Bulls' second straight win over Jacksonville (24-30).
Durham scored twice in the first inning on a double by Walls and single from Shenton. Leading 2-1 in the third, Shenton and Ruben Cardenas each doubled to make it 3-1. The Bulls scored two more in the fourth inning on a triple by Tristan Peters, and RBI double by Dyer as the lead grew to 3-2.
However, Jacksonville scored three times against starter Nathan Wiles in the fourth to tie the game before taking the lead 6-5 in the eighth on a pair of two-out hits. Javier Sanjoa doubled and scored on a single by Griffin Conine.
Enmanuel Mejia (W, 2-2) earned the win despite permitting the tie-breaking run in the eighth, working two innings of one-run ball.
Walls went 2-6 in his first rehab game with the Bulls. Tampa Bay's starting shortstop played all nine innings, handling three grounders and acting as the pivot on a 1-6-3 double play in the eighth inning.
One night after Durham crushed seven homers, the Bulls collected nine doubles in the win.
The series continues Friday with Carlos Garcia (1-2, 4.22) slated to open against Jacksonville's Max Meyer (0-3, 6.86) at 7:05 PM ET
Durham returns home on Tuesday, June 4 th , embarking on a two-week homestand with Gwinnett and Charlotte.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 30, 2024
- Durham Sneaks Away With Late Inning Win Over Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Omaha Sweeps Doubleheader in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Double up Syracuse 8-4 on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Storm Chasers Sweep Indians in Doubleheader - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Rally Past Jacksonville, 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Rodríguez Stellar in Start, Sounds Fall to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- 'Pigs' Bats Explode to Split Twin Bill Against Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Kloffenstein Dominates Sounds, Pinch-Hit Baker Blast Propels Redbirds - Memphis Redbirds
- WooSox Win Second Straight in Charlotte, 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Dillon Dingler Expands Hitting Streak to Seven Games in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Drop Game Three on Thursday, 4-1 - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Down Mud Hens, 9-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Falls to Louisville Despite Two Homers from Canario - Iowa Cubs
- Ritter Homers, But Syracuse Loses to Buffalo, 8-4, on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Early Explosion Leads Louisville To 10-5 Triumph Over Iowa - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - May 30 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 30 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Stay Quiet In Tides Third Straight Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Cubs to Host Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Event - Iowa Cubs
- Williams, White Each Homer as Stripers Take Down Tides - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.30 - Rochester Red Wings
- Herz Strikes out 10, Red Wings Beat Saints Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Wallner and Severino Homer, But Saints Fall 6-3 to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds to Host Reds Affiliate Next Week - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 30 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.