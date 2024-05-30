Bisons Double up Syracuse 8-4 on Thursday
May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Buffalo Bisons put together an impressive performance on both the mound and in the batter's box as they beat the Syracuse Mets 8-4 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
After a scoreless first inning, the Bisons were able to scratch across four runs for an early four-run advantage. Four straight reached base to start the second inning. It was started by Addison Barger who hit a leadoff double, followed by Brian Serven reaching first base safely on a fielder's choice. Leo Jimenez would be hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Will Robertson would capitalize on the opportunity as he hit a two RBI single.
The Bisons would build on their 2-0 lead when Riley Tirotta would bring in another run on an RBI ground out. Cam Eden would then extend the Buffalo lead to four as he would bring in a run on a sacrifice fly that scored Robertson.
In the field, Pitcher Paolo Espino kept the Mets hitless until Rylan Thomas hit a single in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Bisons also held the Mets scoreless until Trayce Thompson doubled Rhylan Thomas across the plate for Syracuse's first run of the ball game.
However, Espino would leave the game after an awkward stumble over the first base bag while recording the final out of the bottom of the fourth. The Bisons would then bring in Beau Sulser in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sulser would work two innings in relief without receiving the decision. His brother Cole pitched in relief for Syracuse as well. The fellow right hander tossed 1.2 innings of relief for the Mets.
In the top of the sixth inning Steward Berroa would add his first hit of the night to score Rafael Lantigua and balloon Buffalo's lead to 5-1. Lantigua replaced Jimenez in the bottom of the second inning batting in the short stop's spot in the order and playing second base in the field.
The Bisons lead would be cut into when Luke Ritter hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. His 10th homer of the season trimmed the Syracuse deficit to 5-4. However, that is as close as the Mets would get when Buffalo added insurance runs over the final two innings.
Lantigua hit a solo home run to left field with one out in the top of the eighth inning for a 6-4 Bisons lead. Then, both Spencer Horwitz and Orelvis Martinez would score for the Bisons in the ninth to extend the lead to 8-4. Barger's second hit of the night scored Horwitz and was followed two batters later by a Lantigua sacrifice fly to score Martinez as well.
The Bisons and Syracuse are scheduled to meet on Friday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Yariel Rodriguez will start for Buffalo in game four of the six-game series.
