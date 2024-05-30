RailRiders Down Mud Hens, 9-2

May 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 9-2 on Thursday evening. After a Carlos Narvaez home run in the first, the team never looked back boosted by a lights out performance from starter Yoendrys Gómez.

The RailRiders had another fun first inning. Jorbit Vivas reached base to start of the game for the third straight day. This time he walked and T.J. Rumfield followed with a single. Narvaez demolished a home run to left field for a 3-0 lead. It was his fifth of the season and the second straight game SWB homered in the first frame. SWB knocked out Toledo's starter and Detroit's #14 prospect Brant Hurter (L, 1-3) after seven batters.

The Yankees #17 prospect Gómez (W, 1-2) faced the minimum on 12 pitches in the bottom half. The righty would go on to pitch five no-hit innings allowing just one baserunner via a walk. He struck out six.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two more in the third. This time it was Rumfield who earned a walk and Luis Torrens worked a base hit. RBI singles from Oscar González and Greg Allen made it 5-0.

The RailRiders tacked on another three innings later. After Allen got a free pass, Rumfield's second hit of the day sent him across the plate.

Oddanier Mosqueda took over the rubber in the sixth. He allowed two runs on the first two hits of the game for the Mud Hens for a 6-2 score.

SWB got one of the runs right back. González doubled to reach and Allen followed with an impressive triple.

Toledo sent in an infielder, Riley Unroe, to pitch the ninth inning. The RailRiders added two more to seal a 9-2 victory.

The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mud Hens Friday with a 7:05 PM first pitch. SWB returns home on June 4th to take on the Norfolk Tides. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

34-20

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.