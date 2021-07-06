WooSox Beat IronPigs, Rain to Begin Series in Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (33-21) delivered two three-run innings-one on each side of a rain delay-to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-31) 7-2 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The first pitch of the game was delayed 12 minutes, but Worcester's offense made the wait worth it early on. With one out in the second, Jeter Downs singled to left, then got to second on a Marcus Wilson walk. After a groundout, Jack Lopez walked to load the bases, and Chad De La Guerra delivered a two-run single to put the WooSox up 2-0. They added one more when De La Guerra stole second and a throwing error allowed Lopez to trot home.

Consecutive doubles extended the Worcester lead in the third. Franchy Cordero grabbed two bags on a liner to right, Johan Mieses did the same with an RBI double down the left field line and the WooSox led 4-0.

Lehigh Valley answered back with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, started by a pair of walks to put two on against WooSox starter Stephen Gonsalves. A flyout pushed a runner to third, and Nick Maton brought one home on a run-scoring groundout. That was the final swing before rain and lightning forced the tarp on to the field for more than an hour. Gonsalves' night was ultimately shortened to 2.2 innings, his second outing in a row ended early because of a rain delay.

After a 77-minute wait, play resumed with two on and Marcus Walden on the mound. Ryan Cordell lined the second pitch he saw up the middle, and the IronPigs cut the deficit to 4-2.

But Worcester broke the game open with a three-run sixth, a frame that started with back-to-back singles. Wilson, who was on base five times, went first-to-third on the second knock, and Lopez got him home with a sac-fly. De La Guerra doubled to put two in scoring position, followed by another two singles. Each knock-one from Jarren Duran and one from Yairo Muñoz-were for RBI, and the WooSox extended the lead to 7-2. The five-hit inning gave the road team 11 hits through six innings, part of a 12-hit effort.

Walden, Caleb Simpson, Zac Grotz and Matt Hall combined for 6.1 innings of scoreless relief, sealing Worcester's third straight win and fourth in a row in Allentown.

The WooSox continue the six-game series versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Raynel Espinal (7-1, 3.42), who has won seven straight starts, faces Mark Appel (1-0, 2.70 ERA).

