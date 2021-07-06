Knights Rally Past Jumbo Shrimp for Extra-Inning Win
July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took a 4-1 lead to the eighth inning on Tuesday, but were unable to hold it, falling to the Charlotte Knights, 5-4, in 11 innings at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (29-24) has now lost three in a row, and four of their last six games. Charlotte (22-31) tallied 11 hits in the ballgame, with seven coming after the sixth inning.
Leading 4-1 in the eighth, the Jumbo Shrimp yielded back-to-back doubles to Zach Remillard and Blake Rutherford to plate a run to begin the inning. After a Yermin Mercedes single put runners at the corners, the Jumbo Shrimp nearly had a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play, but the throw bounced into center field, plating Rutherford. Later in the inning, Mikie Mahtook came through with an RBI double into the left field corner to tie the score.
After neither team scored in the ninth or 10th innings, Charlotte took their first lead of the ballgame in the 11th. Ti'Quan Forbes singled off of Mason Melotakis (loss, 0-1) to bring home Mahtook, who had led off the inning as the inherited runner at second base.
Connor Sadzeck (save, 1) then retired the side in the bottom of the 11th inning, helped by a diving catch by Rutherford in center field to end the contest. Nik Turley (win, 1-2) picked up the victory with a scoreless 10th.
Jacksonville took the lead early in the first inning. José Devers reached on a one-out single and Lewin Díaz followed with a two-run home run to right field, his ninth of the season, to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 advantage.
In the second, Mahtook responded with a solo shot, his 10th of the year, off Braxton Garrett to cut the lead in half. That was the only run Garrett allowed in 6.1 solid innings. He struck out a season-high eight, allowing just six hits without walking a batter.
Jacksonville went ahead 3-1 in the fourth inning. Monte Harrison led off with a single and Brian Miller followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Brian Navarreto then came through with a sacrifice fly to score Harrison from third.
In the sixth, the Jumbo Shrimp continued to build on their lead with an Isan Díaz solo homer to right to make it 4-1.
With impending inclement weather from Hurricane Elsa projected in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Wednesday's game will be postponed and played as a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, with both games scheduled for seven innings.
Thursday night will feature a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday in which fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. It's also golf night, and fans are invited to join the Jumbo Shrimp for a hole lot of fun brought to you by Ponte Vedra Golf Carts.
