Homestand Highlights: Fireworks Extravaganza, Specialty Jerseys and Cap Giveaway Headline Patriotic Weekend

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host the Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field from July 6-11 for a seven-game series. The homestand includes a doubleheader during Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday (July 8), a Red, White, & BOOM patriotic fireworks extravaganza and Button Gwinnett Specialty Jerseys (July 9), and a retro-themed Lowercase "g" Cap giveaway (July 10).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 6 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling

Wednesday, July 7 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, July 8 (doubleheader) - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Doubleheader: The Stripers will play two 7-inning games with a 30-minute break between games.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra

Xolos de Gwinnett (Game 2): The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, July 9 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitches: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will throw out first pitches prior to the game

Red, White, and BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza: Join the Stripers for the biggest fireworks show of the year postgame

Button Gwinnett Specialty Jerseys: The Stripers will wear specialty jerseys featuring the signature of Button Gwinnett, signatory of the Declaration of Independence and the namesake of Gwinnett County. Game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction.

Saturday, July 10 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Lowercase "g" Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a retro designed, Stripers lowercase "g" cap, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post

Sunday, July 11 - Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union

