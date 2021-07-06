Scoreless Duel Ends in 1-0 Indians Loss

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - Following two stellar, scoreless pitching performances from both pitching staffs, the Columbus Clippers walked off the Indianapolis Indians in the series opener on Tuesday night, 1-0.

With runners at second and third with one out for lefty Joe Jacques (L, 2-1), Trenton Brooks singled into right field to score the winning Columbus (25-29) run. It was the Clippers sixth hit of the game and second of the inning following a leadoff single by Yu Chang, who came in to score the lone run.

Mitch Keller got the start for the Indians (27-27) and tossed five scoreless innings with just two hits allowed in his third start with the club this season. Austin Davis and Shea Spitzbarth followed with three scoreless innings combined.

It was Indy's first 1-0 loss since July 4, 2017 vs. Columbus at Victory Field. Steven Brault took the loss in that game as the Clippers scored one run on only three hits.

The Indians were held to just three hits in Tuesday night's shutout. Following three perfect innings by Brad Peacock to begin the game, Kyle Dowdy (W, 3-2) finished the game with two of his own for the win.

Indianapolis and Columbus will battle again on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 4.32) is set to take the mound for the Indians against RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-1, 6.00).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.