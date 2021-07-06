Red Wings Homestand Highlights - July 6-11

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Tuesday, July 6-Sunday, July 11

The Rochester Red Wings open a six-game homestand on Tuesday, July 6. Below are the promotional highlights for all games against the Buffalo Bisons, Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tuesday, July 6 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Two-For-One Tuesday - Use the promo code GOWINGS to receive buy one, get one free tickets at RedWingsBaseball.com. Note: this is an online-only offer.

Wednesday, July 7 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Pride Night - The second annual Pride Night celebrating Rochester's LGBTQ+ community. The Rochester Gay Men's Chorus will sing the Nationals Anthem. Pride merchandise will be available at the Red Wings Team Store.

Pride Packs - Tickets in the 200 level and a 3' x 5' Pride Flag both for $25.

Thursday, July 8 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

$5 Tickets - All tickets in the seating bowl (100 and 200 level) are just $5. This offer is good both online and at the Ticket Office.

Pregame Happy Hour - Enjoy $2 Budweiser and Bud Light drafts from 6 to 7 p.m. at the 10th Inning Bar.

Friday, July 9 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act - Tyler makes his first appearance at Frontier Field. As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN, and Halftime Shows across the country.

Tote Bag Giveaway - The first 500 fans will receive an MLB Network Tote Bag.

Saturday, July 10 - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6

Postgame Fireworks - Postgame fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, July 11 - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Mittsy Cap Giveaway - The first 400 kids will receive a Mittsy cap presented by Zweigle's.

Kids Run the Bases - All kids can run the bases after the game presented by The Burger Bar at Pittsford Wegmans.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.