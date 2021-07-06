Jamie Westbrook Homers Twice in Sounds Win

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Jamie Westbrook hit two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at Coolray Field. It marks the fourth time the Sounds have shutout their opponent this season.

Westbrook got Nashville started in the third inning with a three-run homer to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage. Later in the frame, Weston Wilson singled with two outs, stole a base and was driven in on a single from Payton Henry to give Nashville a 4-0 lead.

The Sounds extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth on an RBI double from Wilson and an RBI single from Henry.

Westbrook led the seventh off with his second home run of the night to make it 7-0, Sounds. Zach Green added an insurance run for Nashville in the ninth with a two-out, solo home run to put the Sounds up 8-0.

Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small tossed six scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Patrick Weigel, Chad Sobotka and R.J. Alvarez all tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Gwinnett. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 2.88) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-2, 3.97) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Jamie Westbrook had his eighth career multi-homer game (last - 8/7/18 vs. OKC)...has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games...batting .392 (31-for-79) with 16 runs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 22 RBI.

In his last two starts, Ethan Small is 1-0 and has pitched 12.0 scoreless innings.

The Sounds are 9-3 against the Stripers this season.

Cooper Hummel has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games...batting .321 (18-for-56) with 13 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 RBI and 13 walks...matched a career-high with three walks (13x, last - 8/29/19 at BIR).

The Sounds recorded their fourth shutout of the season and first since 5/27 at Columbus.

Nashville's starting pitchers are 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA (10 ER/55.2 IP) in their last 10 games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.