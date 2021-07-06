SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 6, 2021

Syracuse Mets (15-37) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-16)

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-3, 4.41 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Gil (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

| Game 51 | Home Game 22 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 6, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

KINGS OF THE HILL: Despite dropping the final two games of the weekend to Worcester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Tuesday's matchup with Syracuse with the best record in Triple-A at 34-16 (.680). This season, the RailRiders have set club records for best record through 40 games and 50 games. The RailRiders are on pace for an 88-42 season in 2021's 130-game Triple-A schedule, which roughly projects to a 96-44 season in a normal 140-game schedule. The RailRiders finished a franchise best 91-52 (.636) in 2016, when SWB captured its first and only Triple-A National Championship. SWB's .680 winning percentage is the third-best of any team in the majors or minors, with Charleston and Tampa (36-16, .694) tied for the best record in baseball. At +89, the RailRiders have the second-best run differential in Triple-A, trailing only Durham's +111. Sugar Land (HOU) is third in Triple-A at +65.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP (REACHING BASE): RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey made RailRiders history Thursday night, reaching base safely three times to extend his on-base streak to 33 games. In doing so, he passed Brandon Drury, who had a 32-game on-base streak in the 2018 season for the longest such streak in the RailRiders era (2013 - Present). Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

- The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

- He has hit .333/.416/.596 during the now 38-game streak, with 29 R, 14 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 17 BB, 40 K and 5 HBP.

- The streak has included 10 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games.

- During the streak, Amburgey has only gone hitless five times, including in each of the last three games at Worcester.

- This is the first time Amburgey has been held hitless in three straight games since 6/9 (1) - 6/11/2019, when he went 0-10 across 3 contests.

- Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse. He then hit in eight straight games, and has a hit in 28 of his last 32 games played.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive stretch, the RailRiders offense features three other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Estevan Florial carries a 15-game on-base streak into play on Tuesday night, infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 28 consecutive games, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre is the owner on a 12-game streak. Park sports a .500 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.488) and OPS (1.085), third in the league in AVG (.341) and tied for third in SLG (.597). Both Greg Allen (22 games) and Rob Brantly (10 games) saw their on-base streaks snapped in Thursday's quasi-doubleheader in Worcester.

TWO TEAMS, ONE RUN: Thursday night's rain-shortened 1-0 victory over Worcester in game two of the quasi-doubleheader was the first 1-0 triumph for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since April 22, 2017 at the Indianapolis Indians, a span of 452 games. The 1-0 win at Indy was the second-consecutive 1-0 win for the team, having also defeated the Indians by the same score the previous day. In the second game, Daniel Camarena, Tyler Jones and Ernesto Frieri combined for a 3-hit shutout. Thursday's five-inning win featured Reggie McClain and Trevor Lane combining to allow two hits. It was the third time this year that the RailRiders have held opponents to two-or-fewer hits in a completed game (2 H, 6/27 at LHV; 1 H, 5/27 vs BUF [7 inn.]).

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: In Tuesday's 9-7 win over Worcester, the RailRiders tied a franchise record by stealing seven bases in the game. It tied a mark set by the SWB Yankees on June 6, 2008 against the Norfolk Tides. Andrew Velazquez accomplished the rare feat of stealing three bases in one inning, while Estevan Florial (2), Hoy Park and Ryan LaMarre (1 each) all stole bags against the Red Sox. In the 2008 contest against Norfolk, Bernie Castro, Brett Gardner and Cody Ransom all stole two bases, while Alberto Gonzalez swiped one.

BULLS ON PARADE: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 24 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.19 ERA (24 ER/98.2 IP), while allowing just 72 hits, 27 walks and recording 120 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.89 on the season, the third-best in MiLB (1st, Harrisburg, 2.36). The bullpen's 29 wins are tied for second in the minors behind only Tampa's 35.

BEAT THE METS: PNC Field is quickly turning into a house of horrors for the Syracuse Mets. In the first series between the clubs in Moosic this season, the RailRiders completed a five-game sweep of the Mets, a series which included two walk-off wins and four come-from-behind victories. Overall, under the Mets affiliation, Syracuse is just 2-12 at PNC Field, and has lost 11 straight contests to the RailRiders in NEPA, including the legendary Game 141 of the 2019 regular season.

