Iowa's Winning Streak Halted by St. Paul

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (21-31) had their three game winning streak snapped, losing 11-1 to the St. Paul Saints (26-28), Tuesday at Principal Park.

Keon Broxton opened the scoring up for the Saints, hitting a solo home run in the third inning. Mark Contreras and Jimmy Kerrigan added their own long balls in the fourth, starting a six-run frame for St. Paul.

They would tag on another run in the fifth to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Mike Hauschild took his second loss of the season for Iowa, making it just 3.2 innings while allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits, three walks and three home runs.

On the other side of the ball, St. Paul's starter Andrew Albers registered a quality start, tossing six scoreless frames. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six, good for his fourth win of the year and second against Iowa.

Brent Rooker hit a two-RBI single as part of a three-run eighth inning for St. Paul, bringing their lead to 11. Iowa got one run back in the ninth when Michael Hermosillo hit an RBI single, but they would strand the bases loaded, falling in game one of the series 11-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa is now 0-7 in seven games against St. Paul at Principal Park. They have been outscored 53-19 in those seven games.

- Trent Giambrone went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk, his first two doubles of the season for Iowa.

- Michael Hermosillo went 2-for-5 with the lone run batted in for the I-Cubs tonight.

- Ryan Meisinger spun two scoreless frames for Iowa tonight, the only I-Cubs pitcher to not allow a run.

Iowa and St. Paul are set to face off in game two of the series tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

