Louisville Mashers Night Returns this Saturday, July 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The fan-favorite Louisville Mashers are returning Saturday, July 10 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) at 7 p.m. for the first of three Mashers nights during the 2021 season. The contest will feature specialty jerseys, a Mashers drink coaster giveaway and bourbon bar on the Louisville Slugger Field concourse.

The Louisville Bats have rebranded as the Mashers for several games each season since 2018. The brand debuted on May 26, 2018, as part of "Cheers to Bourbon Night" and capped the 2018 season with the team's annual "Labor Day Mash & Bash."

After hosting three Mashers Nights in 2019, the Bats will again treat fans to a trio of events specially rebranded for the Louisville Mashers during the 2021 season. The schedule kicks off Saturday, July 10 with a Mashers drink coaster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older in attendance when the Bats take on Memphis at 7 p.m. The remaining two Mashers nights are slated for Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 5 against Nashville at 6:30 p.m.

The Bats will once again partner with Evan Williams for Mashers nights and each of the three home games will feature a Bourbon bar on the Louisville Slugger Field concourse.

The specialty logo for each Mashers game includes a bourbon barrel mascot logo carrying a bag of corn, which represents the 51 percent corn mash required to classify whiskey as bourbon.

The name Mashers refers to the first step in the bourbon-making process, in which the cooking and fermentation of grains is referred to as "mash."

The color scheme pairs the current Bats red with a new sky blue to introduce a fresh and exciting take on the traditional Bats look.

Tickets for Mashers nights and all remaining regular-season home games are available for purchase.

