Rain, WooSox spoil IronPigs return home
July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Worcester Red Sox (33-21) beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-32) 7-2 on Tuesday evening. The WooSox recorded 12 hits and came out on top despite a rainy night at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs are now 3-10 against Worcester this season.
The WooSox took a 3-0 lead against Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) in the top of the second inning. Chad De La Guerra hit an RBI single to score Jeter Downs and Chris Herrmann. Jack Lopez scored on a throwing error by Rafael Marchan. The WooSox added another run in the top of the third inning as Johan Mieses hit an RBI double to score Franchy Cordero.
Sanchez pitched just three innings as he allowed four runs (three earned) off five hits and three walks with two strikeouts. The game proceeded to enter a 1:17 minute rain delay before the game resumed.
The IronPigs were able to score two runs in the bottom of the third inning against Stephen Gonsalves to cut Worcester's lead to 4-2. Marchan scored on a force out while Nick Maton scored on an RBI single by Ryan Cordell.
Worcester scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-2 lead. All runs were scored against Bryan Mitchell. Lopez hit a sacrifice fly to score Marcus Wilson while Jarren Durran hit an RBI single to score Herrmann. Yairo Munoz added the final run of the inning with an RBI single to score De La Guerra.
Marcus Walden (3-3) pitched 2 1/3 innings to earn the win for Worcester.
The IronPigs and WooSox play on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
