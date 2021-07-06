Fishman Named to Team Israel Olympic Roster

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Jake Fishman has been named to Team Israel's Olympic roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fishman will play in international competition for the first time in his career after being on the reserve roster for Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Fishman obtained Israeli citizenship in November of 2019 to become eligible to compete in the Olympic games.

The 26-year-old has struck out 30 in 25.2 innings this season for the Jumbo Shrimp, posting a 1-1 record and a 4.91 ERA across 14 appearances. His best outing came against Gwinnett on June 6, when he tossed 3.2 scoreless innings and gave up just one hit with five strikeouts.

Fishman is in the midst of his first season in the Marlins' organization after being selected by Miami in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on December 10, 2020 from Toronto. He was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Union College (Schenectady, NY).

A native of Sharon, Mass., Fishman attended Division III Union after not receiving a single Division I offer out of high school. He was a two-way player for the Dutchman, compiling a record of 18-2 with a 1.36 ERA, and batting .410 as a hitter over three seasons. Fishman pitched a no-hitter in just the second game of his freshman campaign. During his junior campaign, he led all of college baseball with a 0.41 ERA and posted a 7-0 record with 85 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched.

Prior to being drafted, Fishman played for the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod League, where he was coached by Jerry Weinstein, who went on to skipper team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Fishman will be one of two Jumbo Shrimp players competing in the Summer Games, joining Eddy Alvarez, who was named to the roster for Team USA. The two Jacksonville teammates will face off as opponents when Team Israel squares off with Team USA on July 30 at 6 a.m. ET in Yokohama, Japan.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.