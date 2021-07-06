Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 11 Innings on Tuesday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - First baseman Ti'Quan Forbes hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the opening game of a six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday night.

While Forbes played the hero in the top of the 11th inning, center fielder Blake Rutherford played the hero in the bottom of the frame. After Forbes gave the Knights the lead, Rutherford saved the game with a remarkable diving catch to end the series opener. The Shrimp threatened to tie the game in the 11th with a runner on third base and no outs, but LHP Connor Sadzeck - with help from Rutherford's great grab - recorded the final three outs to end the game.

Overall, the Knights recorded a game-high 11 hits on the night to earn the game one win. Left fielder Mikie Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. The home run, his 10th of the season, came in the second inning of Tuesday's game. Second baseman Marco Hernández led the way with three hits.

In addition to his game-saving catch, Rutherford also had an RBI double in the eighth inning.

RHP Mike Wright started the game for the Knights and allowed four runs over 5.2 innings pitched. Wright, who also struck-out two batters, did not factor in the decision. LHP Nik Turley (1-2, 1.45) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win, while Sadzeck notched his first save of the season.

