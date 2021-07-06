Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 11 Innings on Tuesday
July 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - First baseman Ti'Quan Forbes hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the opening game of a six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday night.
While Forbes played the hero in the top of the 11th inning, center fielder Blake Rutherford played the hero in the bottom of the frame. After Forbes gave the Knights the lead, Rutherford saved the game with a remarkable diving catch to end the series opener. The Shrimp threatened to tie the game in the 11th with a runner on third base and no outs, but LHP Connor Sadzeck - with help from Rutherford's great grab - recorded the final three outs to end the game.
Overall, the Knights recorded a game-high 11 hits on the night to earn the game one win. Left fielder Mikie Mahtook went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. The home run, his 10th of the season, came in the second inning of Tuesday's game. Second baseman Marco Hernández led the way with three hits.
In addition to his game-saving catch, Rutherford also had an RBI double in the eighth inning.
RHP Mike Wright started the game for the Knights and allowed four runs over 5.2 innings pitched. Wright, who also struck-out two batters, did not factor in the decision. LHP Nik Turley (1-2, 1.45) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win, while Sadzeck notched his first save of the season.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 6, 2021
- Iowa's Winning Streak Halted by St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Postpone Wednesday's Contest against Knights Due to Hurricane Elsa - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Rally Past Jumbo Shrimp for Extra-Inning Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rain, WooSox spoil IronPigs return home - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Continue Domination in Iowa, Club I-Cubs 11-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 11 Innings on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Beat IronPigs, Rain to Begin Series in Lehigh Valley - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Continue Dominance over Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tovar Homers Again, But Syracuse Drops Series Opener to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 8-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Scoreless Duel Ends in 1-0 Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Defeats Norfolk with 11-0 Shutout Win - Durham Bulls
- Ninth Inning Magic Powers Bisons over Rochester 3-2 on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook Homers Twice in Sounds Win - Nashville Sounds
- "Michael" Homer, 5.0 Innings from Mariot Down Redbirds - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Score 3 in Ninth to Steal Win from Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Drop Road Trip Opener in Louisville - Memphis Redbirds
- July 6 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-26) at Columbus Clippers (24-29) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 6, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 6, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Mashers Night Returns this Saturday, July 10 - Louisville Bats
- Fishman Named to Team Israel Olympic Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - July 6-11 - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Fireworks Extravaganza, Specialty Jerseys and Cap Giveaway Headline Patriotic Weekend - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.