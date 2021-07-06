Jumbo Shrimp Postpone Wednesday's Contest against Knights Due to Hurricane Elsa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In light of Hurricane Elsa, Wednesday's game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday, with both contests seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and tickets for Thursday's game will be good for both games of the twin bill.

Tickets to Wednesday's postponed game may be exchanged in-person (hours listed below) or over the phone at (904) 358-2846 at the Miller Electric Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability.

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Thursday's doubleheader is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $2 12 oz. and $3 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. The Jumbo Shrimp will also celebrate Golf Night presented by Ponta Vedra Golf Clubs.

