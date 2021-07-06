Ninth Inning Magic Powers Bisons over Rochester 3-2 on Tuesday

The Buffalo Bisons staged a late inning comeback on Tuesday night, thanks to Tyler White's two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 at Frontier Field.

After giving up a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to fall behind 2-0, Kevin Smith began the rally by lacing a ball to the third baseman and reaching second base on a throwing error. Following the miscue, the Buffalo took advantage. Alejandro Kirk drove home Smith with an RBI single to cut the lead to one. But it was White who had the biggest swing of the night. The veteran hit his second home run of the season to left field to give the Herd their only lead of the night, 3-2.

Following Riley Adam's flyout, White launched a two-out home run to the left-field to take the lead and silence the Frontier Field crowd for good.

Prior to the ninth-inning rally, Hatch took the mound and delivered a brilliant first start as an official member of the Bisons' roster. Hatch had been with the team since May 20 on an MLB rehab assignment but was officially optioned to join Buffalo before the game.

The righty worked five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Hatch went with the fastball early but struggled to locate it while the velocity hung in the 96-95MPH early throwing just 13 strikes on 21 pitches in the first.

After allowing his only hit in the first inning, Hatch began to find success with his changeup striking out five over the final four innings and finishing all five batters with the off-speed pitch. He complimented the breaking ball with his fastball that came down in velocity in the third, hanging around 93-94 MPH, but went for strikes at a significantly higher rate.

Kirk also had a hand in Hatch's impressive performance showing off his big league arm in the fifth catching Blake Swihart stealing to end the frame and Hatch's shut-out performance. Kirk remained on the Bisons' roster on an MLB rehab assignment after joining the team a week ago.

The Red Wings' Josh Rogers went opposite Hatch and was just as strong dominating Buffalo hitters for 6.1 innings scoreless and striking out five to earn a no-decision. The start was the southpaw's second start of the season against Buffalo and after surrendering five runs over 5.2 innings to earn his only loss of the season against the herd in mid-June he flipped the script Tuesday night.

Buffalo nearly grabbed the lead in the seventh as White, one of only three Bisons with a hit up to that point, launched an opposite-field flyball right that cleared the wall but was brought back by a spectacular catch from Red Wings right field Rafael Bautista. All White could do was tip his cap and jog back to the dugout.

Following the tone set by Hatch, Jeremy Beasley followed in line pitching a scoreless six. Curtis Taylor took over in the seventh and struggled allowing an RBI double to Blake Swihart and a RBI single to Andrew Stevenson to give Rochester a 2-0 lead. After Buffalo regained the lead in the ninth Kirby Snead delivered the ninth striking out a pair to earn his third save of the tear.

The victory is Buffalo's third in a row and fifth consecutively over the Red Wings. Buffalo (32-21) continues to own Rochester (22-32) leading the season series 11 games to two.

The teams will continue to battle it out from in Flower Series with game two set for Wednesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with Zach Logue expected to make the start for Buffalo.

