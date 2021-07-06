Saints Continue Domination in Iowa, Club I-Cubs 11-1

DES MOINES, IA - The only other trip the St. Paul Saints took to Principal Park was back in late May when they swept a six-game series. They continued their unbeaten streak on Tuesday night as Andrew Albers tossed 6.0 shutout innings and everyone in the lineup collected a hit as the Saints pounded the Iowa Cubs 11-1.

The Saints hit the first of their three home runs in the third when Keon Broxton clubbed a solo home run to straightaway center, his fourth of the season, second in as many games and third in the last four, putting the Saints up 1-0.

The Saints went crazy in the fourth putting up six runs. Willians Astudillo led off with a line drive single off the wall in center. Mark Contreras crushed a two-run homer to right, his seventh of the season, making it 3-0. Jimmy Kerrigan followed with a solo homer, his sixth of the season, increasing the lead to 4-0. With one out, Broxton walked and advanced to second when Sherman Johnson reached on a fielder's choice putting runners at first and second. Jose Miranda then hit a screaming liner to left that was missed by left fielder Michael Hermosillo for a two base error that scored Broxton making it 5-0. Drew Maggi knocked home a pair with a single putting the Saints up 7-0.

In the fifth, Astudillo led off with a single to center and moved to third on a double by Contreras. Kerrigan the hit a grounder to third and Astudillo was thrown out trying to score as Contreras advanced to third. JT Riddle made it 8-0 with an RBI single to right.

Meanwhile, Albers cruised in his 6.0 innings of work. In the first, he gave up back-to-back singles with two outs, but got out of it with a strikeout of Trent Giambrone.

In the second, it was the same with two, two-out singles, but a comebacker off the bat of Ian Miller ended the inning.

In the fourth, Albers gave up a leadoff double to Giambrone, but promptly retired the next three hitters.

In his final inning, the sixth, Albers gave up a one out double to Giambrone, but got Tyler Ladendorf to fly out and Nick Martini to ground out. Albers went 6.0 shutout innings allowing six hits while walking one and striking out six.

The Saints continued pouring it on in the eighth when Johnson led off the inning with a walk. Jose Miranda's infield single put runners at first and second and Drew Maggi loaded the bases with a single to left. Brent Rooker crushed a two-run single off the wall in right making it 10-0. An RBI fielder's choice from Astudillo gave the Saints an 11-0 lead.

The same two teams meet in the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday night at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP Josh Winder (1-0, 1.59) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 5.88). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

