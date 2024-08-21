WooSox' Bats Erupt for a Dozen Runs in 12-3 Rout of Tides

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







NORFOLK, VA -- A seven-run second inning carried the Worcester Red Sox (25-21)/(60-61) to a 12-3 rout of the Norfolk Tides (20-27)/(56-66) on Wednesday night at Harbor Park Stadium in the second game of their six-game series. It was the WooSox' 10th victory in their last 12 games and extends their winning streak to a season-high five games.

After a scoreless first inning, the WooSox offense sent 12 men to the plate as they exploded for seven runs in the second. The scoring began with Bobby Dalbec lining a two-run double to left, plating Enmanuel Valdez and Vaughn Grissom. Dalbec advanced to third with the throw to the plate skipping to the backstop, allowing him to score just two pitches later on a wild pitch.

The inning continued with Roman Anthony driving home the WooSox' fourth run on a 109-mph single that screamed right by Eddy Alvarez--who had to duck to get out of the way of the liner. After Nick Sogard walked to load the bases, Kristian Campbell added to his hot start at Triple-A with a two-run double to right-center. In his second at-bat of the inning, Valdez picked up a sacrifice fly to cap Worcester's seven-run frame.

The WooSox threatened to score again in the following inning with Campbell stepping up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Already with five RBIs in seven at-bats with Worcester, the 22-year-old came up empty this time around, grounding out sharply to second to end the inning.

In the fifth inning, Campbell came to the plate once again with the bases loaded and two outs. The former fourth rounder came through this time, drilling a ball off the glove of Tides reliever Logan Rinehart that leaked onto the outfield grass, allowing a run to score. It was the WooSox' eighth run of the game and gave Campbell his second straight multi-hit, multi-RBI night.

Eight runs would be plenty for Richard Fitts, who made his 21st start for Worcester on Wednesday night. The Alabama native entered the evening with a 2.12 ERA in three August starts where he had collected 19 strikeouts in 17 innings. On Wednesday in Norfolk, Fitts surrendered two home runs but ended the night with a line of 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

Following a one-two-three sixth inning from Justin Hagenman, the WooSox' bats were not done scoring. Alvarez blasted the first pitch of the seventh inning deep into the Norfolk night and off the scoreboard for his 13th home run of the season, extending the WooSox' lead to six. With two aboard and one out, Valdez belted a homer of his own--a three-run shot to right-center to give Worcester a dozen runs. At the end of the inning, the WooSox had a commanding 12-3 lead.

Luis Guerrero was next out of the 'pen for Worcester and was nothing but dominant. The flamethrowing right-hander tallied five strikeouts in two hitless innings of work, adding to an impressive stretch for the 23-year-old. Over his last five appearances, Guerrero has punched out 13 and allowed just four hits in 8.1 scoreless frames.

Wyatt Olds followed Guerrero with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the WooSox' 12-3 win over the Tides on Wednesday night. Fitts (W, 7-5) picked up the victory while Justin Armbruester (L, 3-9) was handed his ninth loss of the year.

The WooSox and Tides will continue their six-game series at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday at Harbor Park Stadium. Looking to build off his last outing where he tossed five scoreless innings, Worcester's Quinn Priester (0-1, 8.74) will start opposite Tucker Davidson (4-7, 3.59) for Norfolk. Radio coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - WOR 12, NOR 3

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.