Memphis Walks off Charlotte to Take Game Two

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 8-7 walk-off win over the Charlott Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Down two runs in the second inning, the Memphis bats exploded for a five-run frame to take a 5-2 lead. Third baseman Nick Dunn tied the game with a two-RBI single. One batter later, center fielder Mike Antico smoked a near 400-foot home run, his fourth of the season. The Redbirds added two more in the fifth on a catcher Ivan Herrera two-run home run.

With Herrera at third and one out in the tenth inning, left fielder Alfonso Rivas hit a sacrifice fly to center field to win the game. Eight of the nine Memphis batters reached base safely. Dunn finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Antico went 2-for-5 with the home run, three RBIs and a stolen base.

MLB Rehabbing starting pitcher Steven Matz tossed 5.0 innings in his sixth rehab start with Memphis this season. The left-handed pitcher allowed four runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out three in a no-decision. Chris Roycroft earned the win in relief with 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Thursday, August 22 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

