Stuart Dominates in Debut, Leads Red Wings to 4-1 Victory

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings came out on top for the eighth time in their last nine games Wednesday night, beating Lehigh Valley 4-1. RHP Tyler Stuart dazzled in his Triple-A debut, tossing 6.2 one-hit innings with six strikeouts, a hit batter and no walks. DH Carter Kieboom homered for the seventh time this season with a pair of outs in the sixth, which was plenty for RHP Adonis Medina and RHP Rico Garcia to close the door on the IronPigs offense.

RF Dylan Crews opened the night with a leadoff single, blooping an 0-1 slider into shallow center field. After back-to-back popouts, the 2023 second-overall draft pick stole second base to put himself into scoring position, his ninth stolen bag with Rochester. 3B Brady House took advantage of the two-out scoring situation, hammering a grounder up the middle that brought Crews around to make the score 1-0 Rochester.

After holding Lehigh Valley scoreless in the bottom of the first, 2B Trey Lipscomb laced a one-out double down the left field line in the top of the second. LF Stone Garrett then drew a walk and two batters later, Crews delivered his second hit in as many innings through the left side that allowed Lipscomb to round third and motor home to give the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage.

The fourth and fifth innings proved to be scoreless, before CF Darren Baker notched a leadoff single to get things going in the fifth. The next batter, C Drew Millas singled to put a pair of runners on with still no outs. Following a double play, Carter Kieboom smashed his seventh home run of the season to left-center field to give Rochester a 4-0 lead. The 385-foot shot came off the bat at 100.8 MPH, his fourth homer this season to travel 100-plus MPH.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lehigh Valley finally broke into the hit column after a hit-by-pitch put LF Austin Hays on first before he advanced into scoring position via a wild pitch. SS Scott Kingery followed with a sharp line drive to left field for the IronPigs' first hit of the game, which plated Hays and cut into the Rochester lead, 4-1.

The score remained steady at 4-1 into the bottom of the ninth, as the IronPigs looked to even the series at a game apiece. Rico Garcia struck out two batters in a row, before popping out the final batter to close out the win for Rochester.

RHP Tyler Stuart made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday evening with Rochester. The 2022 New York Mets sixth-round draft pick turned in six strikeouts, allowing just one earned run and one hit in the 6.2-inning start. RHP Adonis Medina entered the game in the seventh inning providing 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, tacking on two strikeouts in the appearance. Right-hander Rico Garcia was tasked with closing out the ninth for the Wings and rose to the occasion, earning his league-leading 18th save, with two strikeouts in his 1.0-inning appearance.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Tyler Stuart. In his Triple-A debut, he turned in a stellar 6.2 innings, during which he struck out six batters and allowed just one hit for one earned run. In 22 games across the Minor Leagues this season, Stuart has a 3.45 ERA (43 ER/112.1 IP), 128 strikeouts, and just 27 walks.

Rochester looks to continue their momentum on Thursday evening in Lehigh Valley with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The Red Wings will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to start on the mound against Lehigh Valley RHP Mick Abel. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

