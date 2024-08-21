SWB Game Notes - August 21

August 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-19, 69-50) @ St. Paul Saints (18-28, 56-64)

Game 120 | Road Game 58 | CHS Field | Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | First Pitch 8:07 PM EDT

RHP Phil Bickford (3-4, 2.93) vs RHP Louie Varland (4-8, 4.91)

PLAYOFF PUSH: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in third place in the International League here in the second half of the season. They are four and a half games back from the league-leading Columbus and also behind Rochester. St. Paul is in 20th place. The RailRiders are 7-3 in their last ten contests and 20-8 since the All-Star break.

BICKFORD'S BALL- Phil Bickford will open a bullpen contest for the first time this season after starter Will Warren was recalled by the Yankees. Bickford has been stellar this month, not allowing an earned run in five appearances in August. In Triple-A, the righty has a 2.93 ERA in 43.0 innings of work with 53 strikeouts to just 15 walks. He has recorded the save five times in seven chances. Bickford made four appearances with New York earlier this summer, was DFA'ed, elected free agency, and then re-signed a minor league contract with the organization.

STRIKEOUT KINGS - The RailRiders pitching staff struck out eight hitters last night without issuing a walk. Tom Pannone led with six of his own. The only free pass allowed was a hit by pitch. SWB arms have totaled 1052 strikeouts, this is averaging 8.8 per game.

THE MARTIAN- Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez was sharp last night going 4-for-5 at the plate for while scoring three runs and stealing a base. It was his second four hit game of the season and fifth multi-hit contest overall.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole 17 bases last week and were only caught once. They have set a season-high franchise record with 189 and counting. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 240.

NARVAEZ NOISE - Carlos Narvaez had a three-hit night while reaching base four times with a walk. His home run in the first frame marked his tenth of the season which is just two behind tying a career high. The righty also drove in three runs, reaching 50 RBIs with the RailRiders for second most on the active roster. Narvaez upped his batting average to .271 in 74 games with Triple-A.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded 39 sacrifice flies after Kevin Smith had his fifth of the summer last night. The team has also recorded 14 sacrifice bunts. Last season the RailRiders had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies overall.

BETTER THAN BEFORE- The RailRiders need just four more wins to tie their overall number of wins from last season. In 2023, the team went 73-75 over the course of 148 contests. Last season, the team was 34-40 in the first half and 39-35 in the second. SWB is well out in front of that this summer as they were 43-31 in the first and are currently 26-19 in the second with 30 scheduled games left to play.

