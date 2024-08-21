Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat

Minor League Baseball (tm) (MiLB(tm)) today announced a partnership with Snapchat to promote their recently launched "Less Likes, More Love" campaign to highlight how people use Snapchat to spread love.

All 120 Minor League teams will host a Snapchat "Less Likes, More Love" theme night, featuring fan giveaways and spotlighting moments of togetherness during a game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them.

Many of the "Less Likes, More Love" theme nights will take place on August 21 or August 28, and fans are encouraged to check the promotional calendar of their local team for more information on their Snapchat night. "We're thrilled to partner with Minor League Baseball to bring the 'Less Likes, More Love' campaign to life in ballparks across the country," said Emma Wakely, Sports Partnerships, Snapchat. "Snapchat is all about enhancing real-world experiences and helping people feel more connected, and there's no better place to do that than at a baseball game. By creating moments of joy and togetherness-from our Hug Cams to the newly coined 'hugouts'-we're encouraging fans to share their love and make memories that go beyond the screen."

In 20 ballparks across MiLB, Snapchat has rebranded the home team dugouts as the 'hugouts' as a nod to the comradery and community found among teammates. The 'hugouts' will be featured in a weekly social content series across MiLB digital channels to capture these moments of joy and friendship.

"Minor League Baseball is all about community and bringing people together, and Snapchat is a great partner to convey this shared message," said Uzma Rawn, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships. "Every night across Minor League Baseball, the dugouts and seats are filled with smiles, high fives and hugs, and joining Snapchat's "Less Likes, More Love" campaign is a perfect fit."

The Hug Cam will continue to be an evergreen moment at every game for the remainder of the season to help spread the love with Snapchat. ### About Minor League Baseball Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB.com. Follow MiLB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

